 Bombay High Court Orders Stay On Cutting 1,800 Trees In Nashik Tapovan Area For Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the state government, told the court that the process by the Tree Authority is still underway. He said the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is in the process of collecting suggestions and objections from the public, and no final decision has yet been taken.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that it is still in the process of vetting public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed felling of trees in Nashik for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the court on Wednesday directed that no tree shall be cut without its prior permission.

State Proposes Felling 1,800 Trees for Sadhugram Construction

The state proposes to fell around 1,800 trees in the Tapovan area of Nashik for the construction of the main Sadhugram — a residential facility for sadhus who will arrive for the Kumbh Mela scheduled between 2026 and 2027.

The court was hearing petitions challenging the state government’s decision to cut down the trees. One petition has been filed by Nashik resident Madhukar Jagtap, a businessman and agriculturist, seeking directions to restrain authorities from felling the trees and to explore alternative sites for Sadhugram where large-scale tree cutting would not be required.

Citizens Protest to Save Tapovan Trees, Court Hears Plea

Another petition has been filed by Nashik-based advocate Nitin Padmakar Pandit, who pointed out that citizens have carried out “Chipko Andolan”-style protests to save the trees. The plea contends that cutting such a large number of trees would severely impact biodiversity and adversely affect the health of the Godavari river, which originates in the region.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had stayed the felling of trees till January 15, 2025. The NMC had published a public notice on November 11 inviting objections and suggestions regarding the proposed clearing of the verdant Tapovan area to make way for temporary housing for sadhus.

