NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate has resigned from his ministerial post following his conviction in a case related to the alleged illegal allotment of a government residential flat using forged documents. His resignation was accepted by NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for formal acceptance. Kokate had Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf portfolios.

Two-Year Jail Sentence Triggers Political Fallout

Kokate had earlier been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Nashik Sessions Court in the case, which also led to the issuance of an arrest warrant against him. Since the verdict, political circles had been abuzz with speculation over his resignation, with the opposition demanding that he step down on moral grounds or be removed from the Cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed the development through a post on X, stating that Kokate submitted his resignation in the wake of the court’s verdict. “In keeping with our party’s long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle,” Pawar said. He added that the resignation has been forwarded to the Chief Minister for due consideration and acceptance as per constitutional procedure.

Ajit Pawar further said that the party believes public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary, and reiterated that the party stands firmly by the rule of law and democratic values.

High Court Hearing on Arrest Plea Scheduled

Meanwhile, a hearing on Kokate’s plea against his arrest is scheduled before the Bombay High Court on Friday. Despite the legal recourse, demands for his resignation had intensified after the sessions court upheld the conviction passed earlier by a lower court.

Background of the Case

The case dates back nearly three decades and pertains to the alleged fraudulent allotment of a government flat in Nashik city. According to the prosecution, Kokate had secured a flat meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) by allegedly misrepresenting his income. The flat is located in the View Apartment complex at the Canada Corner area, one of Nashik’s upscale localities.

It was alleged that Kokate, along with his brother Vijay Kokate, Popat Sonawane, and Prashant Govardhane, obtained EWS flats under the Chief Minister’s quota by submitting incorrect information. In February 2025, the Nashik district court convicted Kokate in the matter. He subsequently challenged the verdict before the Nashik Sessions Court, which upheld the conviction and sentence.

Following the sessions court’s order, Kokate has now approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/