Mumbai Andhra Mahasabha Manager Booked For Forging Documents, Cheating Trust Of ₹17.7 Lakh

The Matunga police have registered a case against Gundu Narsimha, manager of The Mumbai Andhra Mahasabha and Gymkhana, for allegedly cheating the trust of Rs17.70 lakh by encashing two cheques issued in the name of a store using forged documents.

Mumbai: The Matunga police have registered a case against Gundu Narsimha, manager of The Mumbai Andhra Mahasabha and Gymkhana, for allegedly cheating the trust of Rs17.70 lakh by encashing two cheques issued in the name of a store using forged documents.

Fraud Uncovered During Internal Audit

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly forged the signatures of a former trust secretary and a former trustee to divert funds meant for repair work at the gymkhana. The complainant, Hariprasad Janardan Kasturi, 53, a tours and travels businessman and the current trust secretary, said the fraud came to light during an internal audit conducted on September 4, 2025.

The Mumbai Andhra Mahasabha and Gymkhana, located on Lakhamsi Nappu Road, Dadar East, has around 3,500 members. Repair work had been awarded to Tulsi Enterprises, and payments were approved through cheques drawn on a Union Bank account Rs6,14,250 dated July 2, 2024, and Rs11,56,126 dated August 21, 2024 in favour of the contractor.

Details of the Forged Transactions

Police said that between September 29 and October 15, 2024, the accused allegedly prepared fresh vouchers using forged signatures and deposited the cheques into the Bank of Baroda account of LSN Store at the Maheshwari Udyan branch, Matunga, on October 11 and October 15, 2024, respectively. Investigators noted that the gymkhana had no business dealings with LSN Store.

The accused is alleged to have misused his position for personal gain, causing a loss of Rs17,70,376 to the trust. Further investigation is underway.

