Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Launches Innovation Challenge With NSE To Boost Climate Solutions

Mumbai: In a step towards strengthening India’s climate innovation ecosystem, Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), in partnership with National Stock Exchange (NSE), has announced the launch of the MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge – a flagship platform designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate high-impact climate solutions aligned with India’s sustainable development priorities.

Event Details and Application Process

Mumbai Climate Week will be held from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre. Applications for the MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge opened on 12 December 2025, with the last date to apply set for 10 January 2026. Shortlisted applicants will be announced by the end of January 2026, followed by jury pitch rounds and mentorship sessions leading up to the final showcase during MCW.

The Innovation Challenge invites early-stage, growth-ready, and sector-focused innovators from startups, civil society, academia, and the wider climate ecosystem from across the Global South to apply with breakthrough solutions aligned to MCW’s three core themes: Food Systems, Urban Resilience, and Energy Transition. The Challenge aims to surface scalable, equitable, and investment-ready innovations that address climate vulnerabilities while contributing to India’s long-term vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Industry and Leadership Perspective

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said, "NSE, in collaboration with Mumbai Climate Week, has launched the Climate Innovation Program. It is our call to action for new-age climate startups to bring forward transformative ideas that can shape India’s green future and become capital market–ready enterprises of tomorrow."

Shishir Joshi, Founder & CEO Project Mumbai said, “Mumbai Climate Week is fundamentally about creating the conditions for India's climate solutions to thrive- building the infrastructure where innovation becomes impact. By partnering with NSE, we are connecting India's most innovative climate minds with the capital and platforms they need to scale. Through the MCW Innovation Challenge, we are creating a rigorous, credible platform that welcomes breakthrough innovations from across the India & Global South, evaluated on merit, innovation and ability to scale for impact potential. This is about turning climate ambition into a competitive advantage where climate action can become a driver of economic and social progress, while establishing India as a launchpad for Global South climate innovation"

