Mumbai: "The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had brought the then Rs 600 crore revenue deficit BMC to a surplus of Rs 92,000 crore, but the Mahayuti government used the Rs 10,000 crore of the fixed deposits and now there is a financial deficit of Rs 2,25,000 crore, making it difficult for the BMC to even pay the salaries of its employees in the next four years", the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the party booklet released on Thursday.

Booklet Highlights BMC Achievements & Alleged Failures of Mahayuti

Ahead of the BMC elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released a booklet highlighting the party's contribution to development of Mumbai in the last 25 years, and slamming the Mahayuti government for deteriorating the strength of Mumbai and BMC from 2022 since it came in power.

Some of the decisions taken by the current government highlighted by the Sena UBT, alleging which has weakened Mumbai and BMC include: Instead of increasing the fleet of BEST bus service, it was reduced to 2,000; the cheapest ticket price in the world of Rs 5 km, has now been doubled; CBSE schools were declared in every ward with no trained teachers and planning and the 'Astronomy Club' and 'Waghoba Club' started by Aditya Thackeray for the students also closed.

It also highlights that all claims that the roads of Mumbai will be pothole-free within a year, proved to be false, and alleged embezzlement of Rs 6,000 crore in road repair projects by handing to selected contractors. "The cost of the Coastal Road project was not only increased, but there was also an attempt to make a profit by erecting giant, illegal advertising hoardings," it says.

Aaditya Thackeray Leads BMC Poll Campaign

Some of other allegations made by the Shiv Sena UBT against the Mahayuti government includes: awarding Rs 1,566 crore road concretisation contract to RPS Infraproject the company which had built the Himalaya Bridge near CSMT, which had collapsed in 2013 killing seven people; hiccups in the tender process for the Rs 4,000 crore desalination project, giving away 1,100 acres of land to Adani and CSM fish market, BEST power station in Malabar Hill and Worli asphalt plant to private builders, and massive corruption in street furniture project.

The booklet comes a day after Aaditya Thackeray delivered his first solo and we'll researched address in Worli to Sena UBT office bearers, highlighting the party’s achievements in the BMC. The event signalled that the party has placed the son of its president Uddhav Thackeray at the forefront of BMC poll campaign. "It is time to stop those who have destroyed Mumbai. It is time to claim credit for things we have done. We are here to keep Mumbai for Mumbaikars,” Thackeray said.

He announced 'Karun Dakhvala, te Abhimanane Sanguya' (We did it, let’s tell this with pride) as the poll theme and made a presentation on the party's tenure in the BMC since 1997, when it first came to power.

Some of the Shiv Sena UBT's contribution for Mumbai highlighted in the booklet are:

-Permanently waived off 'property tax' for houses up to 500 square feet in Mumbai, benefitted 16,14,000 flat owners

-3500 plus BEST buses served 30,00,000 plus passengers every day on 438 routes, at modest ticket price

-Launching 'Mumbai Public School' project, 1,234 schools in 8 language mediums, educating 3,25,000+ students

-600+ virtual classrooms in BMC schools and academic tab for 62000+ students

-The only municipality in the world where free education is provided from all boards - CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB and SSC.

-Asia's largest municipal corporation providing affordable medical treatment to 1,00,44,000 patients every year

-Only municipality with four medical college hospitals, one Dental College, 29 Maternity Home, 16 suburban hospitals, and specialty hospitals.

