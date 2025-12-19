Nalasopara Crime Branch Arrests Fugitive Nigerian Suspect, Seizes Drugs Worth Over ₹56 Lakh

A few days ago, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate had seized drugs worth approximately ₹5 crores from the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara East and arrested a Nigerian national. | Representative Image

Nalasopara: A few days ago, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate had seized drugs worth approximately ₹5 crores from the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara East and arrested a Nigerian national. While the police were still on the lookout for another accomplice in the case, they successfully apprehended the fugitive today with a significant quantity of contraband.

Fugitive Apprehended

According to the information received, Crime Unit 2 received a confidential tip-off that the absconding Nigerian suspect was hiding somewhere near the Kalamb-Rajodi beach in Nalasopara West. Acting on this lead, the police raided the area and arrested the suspect, identified as Uwakwe Henry Uchenna.

The most significant aspect of this operation is that while the police had already recovered drugs worth ₹5 crores earlier, they seized an additional 280 grams of a drug called Amphetamine from this fugitive. The seized material is valued at approximately ₹56.12 lakhs. With this arrest, the police have successfully executed a major crackdown on the drug syndicate.

