 Nalasopara Crime Branch Arrests Fugitive Nigerian Suspect, Seizes Drugs Worth Over ₹56 Lakh
According to the information received, Crime Unit 2 received a confidential tip-off that the absconding Nigerian suspect was hiding somewhere near the Kalamb-Rajodi beach in Nalasopara West. Acting on this lead, the police raided the area and arrested the suspect, identified as Uwakwe Henry Uchenna.

Kirti Kesarkar Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:21 AM IST
A few days ago, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate had seized drugs worth approximately ₹5 crores from the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara East and arrested a Nigerian national. | Representative Image

Nalasopara: A few days ago, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate had seized drugs worth approximately ₹5 crores from the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara East and arrested a Nigerian national. While the police were still on the lookout for another accomplice in the case, they successfully apprehended the fugitive today with a significant quantity of contraband.

Fugitive Apprehended

The most significant aspect of this operation is that while the police had already recovered drugs worth ₹5 crores earlier, they seized an additional 280 grams of a drug called Amphetamine from this fugitive. The seized material is valued at approximately ₹56.12 lakhs. With this arrest, the police have successfully executed a major crackdown on the drug syndicate.

