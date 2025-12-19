 Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti To Celebrate 33rd Mandala Puja Mahotsav In CBD Belapur With Two-Day Religious Festivities
Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti To Celebrate 33rd Mandala Puja Mahotsav In CBD Belapur With Two-Day Religious Festivities

The two-day pooja mahotsav will conclude with the procession of Lord Ayyappa in a specially decorated chariot accompanied by a Thalapoli Chenda Melam, an orchestra with traditional Kerala music instruments; Maha Deeparardhana; and Mahaprasadam distribution, the Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti said.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
The Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti, CBD Belapur, will be celebrating its 33rd Mandala Puja Mahotsav on 19 and 20 December. A variety of programmes will be conducted within the temple complex during the puja celebrations. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti, CBD Belapur, will be celebrating its 33rd Mandala Puja Mahotsav on 19 and 20 December. A variety of programmes will be conducted within the temple complex during the puja celebrations.

Day One Rituals Include Ganapathy Homam and Bhagavathy Seva

On Friday, the religious rituals will include Ganapathy homam and pratishta in the morning followed by Narayaneeya Parayanam and evening Bhagavathy Seva.

On Saturday, there will be a Ganapathy Homam, Usha Puja, Laksharchana, Uccha Puja followed by annadanam. The evening program will begin with the Para Nirakkal ceremony. The Usha puja is conducted in the morning and the Uccha puja around noon.

The two-day pooja mahotsav will conclude with the procession of Lord Ayyappa in a specially decorated chariot accompanied by a Thalapoli Chenda Melam, an orchestra with traditional Kerala music instruments; Maha Deeparardhana; and Mahaprasadam distribution, the Nilgiri Garden Ayyappa Seva Samiti said.

Western Railway Announces 30-Day Traffic Block On Borivali–Kandivali Section From December 20
article-image

Mandala Puja Signifies 41 Days of Austerity and Devotion

The Mandala Puja is a 41-day period of austerity that started from mid-November and will end in late December to honour Lord Ayyappa. Devotees observe strict discipline, including fasting and vegetarianism, and perform rituals such as chanting, bhajans, and special pujas, culminating in the main Mandala Puja at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and other Ayyappa temples.

In Mumbai, Ayyappa Samajams, groups of Lord Ayyappa devotees, conduct Mandala poojas during the season.

