Stree Mukti Movement To Mark 50 Years With State-Level Conference In Mumbai

Mumbai: As the Stree Mukti Movement (SMM) completes 50 years, a three-day state-level conference from December 20-22. This will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Centre where a comprehensive review of the women’s movement over the last five decades will be discussed. They will also chalk out the plans for the next five decades.

Sharada Sathe, President, SMM highlighted the movement’s long-standing commitment to equality, justice, and women’s rights across the state. "Currently, the sukanu committee comprises 70 organisations, spread across various regions of Maharashtra, which is considered a significant strength of the conference. The committee emphasised that having organisations from across the state helps in understanding region-specific issues and in nurturing leadership at the local level. Several constituent organisations have been consistently working for the women’s movement across Maharashtra".

Chayanika Shah, Vice President informed that the reception committee has been constituted in a democratic and inclusive manner. Its first meeting was held on 11–12 January 2023, and individuals and organisations that were able to actively contribute time and effort were included. While acknowledging that the women’s movement has achieved several milestones over the years and many long-standing demands have been fulfilled, the committee expressed concern that the movement now appears to be gradually moving backwards.

The office bearers said.that since its establishment in 1993, the Women’s Commission has, for many years, functioned in close coordination with women’s organisations. Regular discussions were held, and when injustices against women occurred, representatives from organisations were included in inquiry committees. However, these processes have largely come to a halt.

The committee further noted that earlier, amendments to various laws were discussed collectively, struggles were undertaken for a dedicated women’s budget, and research projects were carried out in collaboration with organisations to better understand the nature of women’s issues.

The organisers also raised concerns about the current social atmosphere, where aggression and violence are increasingly being normalised. In this environment, women from Christian and Muslim communities are facing its impact in significant ways. They emphasised that women’s progress is possible only when prevailing social attitudes are questioned, and values such as peace, dialogue, and mutual respect are prioritised. They further stated that meaningful change can occur only when all sections of society come together, engage in collective thinking, and take time to understand one another’s experiences and religious sensitivities.

What will happen in three days?

During the three-day conference, a wide range of critical issues will be addressed through discussions and seminars.

On the first day, sessions will focus on domestic violence, sexual harassment at the workplace, sexual and custodial violence, caste-based and communal violence, and a Constitution-based perspective on women’s issues.

The second day will feature expert opinions and deliberations on economic and political conditions, public health, environment, and development, as well as the impact of new labour laws. Alongside these discussions, cultural programmes including street plays, informative performances, and dance-dramas will be presented throughout the conference.

On the third and concluding day, the rally and public meeting of the Maharashtra Stree Mukti Parishad will be held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. During this meeting, memorandums from various organisations will be submitted, and the future direction of the Council’s work will be outlined.

