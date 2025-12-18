X'mas 2025: Free Events In Mumbai To Experience The Magic Of Christmas; Pinterest-Worthy Decor & Festive Trees Await You

Merry Christmas 2025 | Representative image | Canva

Christmas in Mumbai is less about snow and more about sparkle, and this year, the city's malls are going all out to deliver festive magic that's completely free to enjoy. From towering Christmas trees and immersive installations to carols, workshops and Santa sightings, these spaces are turning into picture-perfect winter wonderlands ideal for families, friends and festive explorers.

Phoenix Palladium

Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, is setting the bar high with a breathtaking 60-foot Christmas tree rising from its open courtyard. Designed in collaboration with Sephora and Fenty Beauty, the tree glows with elegant ornaments and is flanked by illuminated reindeer that instantly demand a photo stop.

Inside, the decor continues overhead with suspended trees, wreaths and fairy lights creating a grand festive canopy. Adding to the cheer is a Christmas Market running from December 12 to 28, featuring multiple brands, a Fenty Beauty pop-up for product exploration, and a Harry Potter-themed Hamleys corner for fans of the wizarding world.

Infiniti Mall

Over at Infiniti Mall, Malad and Andheri, Christmas is all about shared moments and joyful activities. The malls are hosting a packed calendar of family-friendly events featuring illusion shows, Santa-themed workshops, carol singing, hula hoop performances and lively parades. A Christmas drum circle invites visitors to soak in festive rhythms, while painting and craft sessions ensure both kids and adults can tap into their creative side.

Jio World Plaza

Jio World Plaza in BKC has stepped into full festive mode this Christmas. The luxury destination came alive as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus led a cheerful holiday parade, spreading joy across the plaza. With dazzling decor, excited children, and a warm seasonal buzz, the space has transformed into a merry Christmas wonderland, inviting visitors to soak in the spirit, snap photos, and enjoy the magic of the season.

Oberoi Mall

Oberoi Mall in Goregaon opts for understated elegance. Its blue-toned Christmas theme evokes a calm, wintry atmosphere with snowflake installations, frosted decor and shimmering light displays. Between December 19 and 25, visitors can enjoy creative workshops, a Santa meet-and-greet, choir performances and a cheerful Santa parade in the evenings.

Bandra Wonderland

If you’re exploring Bandra for festive cheer, the neighbourhood offers plenty of free Christmas sights. Carter Road transforms into a lively wonderland with twinkling lights, music, and food stalls, while Turner Road and the Mount Mary Church vicinity glow with seasonal décor. The quiet lanes of Pali Hill also light up with charming residential displays, making Bandra perfect for evening strolls and photo stops through the holidays.

While entry to these malls and lanes is free and anyone can soak in the festive decor, admire towering Christmas trees, and explore the beautifully decked-up spaces, some workshops and activities may require a fee. That said, Mumbai's malls and bandra hotspots remain among the best places to experience Christmas cheer, perfect for shopping, strolling, clicking photos, and immersing yourself in the holiday spirit.