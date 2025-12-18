IN PICS: Top 5 Beautiful Places To Enjoy Christmas In India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 18, 2025
Christmas is one of the beautiful festivals that is widely celebrated across the world. On this auspicious occasion, take a look at some of the beautiful spots in India for the Christmas celebration.
Canva
Goa is the undisputed Christmas hotspot in India. With its strong Portuguese influence, midnight masses, beautifully lit churches, beach parties, and festive markets, the state comes alive in December.
Immaculate Conception Church in Puducherry is another place to visit for the Christmas celebration. The place offers a unique experience due to its strong French colonial past, which blends European and Indian traditions during the festival.
Often called the "Scotland of India," Shillong celebrates Christmas with deep religious devotion and community joy. Churches across the city host midnight masses, choirs sing soulful carols, and homes glow with decorations. The cool weather adds to the magical Christmas atmosphere.
Kochi blends Christmas traditions with Kerala's cultural flavour. The city is known for its beautifully decorated churches, especially in Fort Kochi. Festive processions, traditional feasts, and the famous Pappanji (Santa) burning ceremony on Christmas Eve make it unique.
Meta/ANOOP KS PHOTOS
Mumbai offers a vibrant urban Christmas experience. Areas like Bandra, Mount Mary Church, and Colaba are beautifully decorated. From midnight masses to Christmas bazaars, plum cakes, and carol singing, the city captures the festive spirit amid its fast-paced lifestyle.
X/ @ompsyram
Nagaland's Kohima is another place to celebrate the snow festival. Christmas in the city isn't just a holiday; it's a vibrant culture and spiritual event that defines the festive spirit of Nagaland.
Instagram/ zoneniathudimapurbythepark
