Mumbai Food Guide: 5 Must-Visit Weekend Brunch Spots In SoBo

Mumbai has always had a foodie personality. With varieties of cuisine available in the city, explorers can keep swimming through the plethora of options they have. On weekends, if you are someone heading towards SoBo to shop of just sit by Marine Drive, you can plan your brunch at these restaurants and make memories with your loved ones. From cheesy pizzas, Turkish eggs to continental specials, these places have it all.

The Nutcracker, Kala Ghoda

A cult favourite for leisurely weekend brunches, The Nutcracker is known for its comforting all-day breakfast menu and relaxed cafe vibe. Ideal for long conversations over coffee and desserts.

Must-Try: Belgian chocolate chip pancakes, Turkish eggs, Burrata pasta

Avg. Cost for Two: ₹2,300-₹2,600

Pass The Salt, Fort

Tucked away in Fort, Pass The Salt has quickly become a go-to spot for brunch lovers who enjoy indulgent pizzas and small plates. Their focus on quality ingredients and bold flavours stands out.

Must-Try: Chicago-style deep dish pizza, Thin crust gourmet pizzas, Cheese croquettes

Avg. Cost for Two: ₹1,500–₹2,000

The Bay View

Located at Marine Plaza, this iconic restaurant offers a relaxed brunch experience paired with stunning views of Marine Drive. Perfect for a slow Sunday with classic comfort food.

Must-Try: Caesar salad, Grilled mains, Dessert platter

Avg. Cost for Two: ₹2,000+ per person

Oriental Blossom

For those who prefer an elegant brunch, Oriental Blossom serves refined Oriental cuisine in a sea-facing setting. It’s ideal for a quieter, more premium dining experience.

Must-Try: Corn dumplings, Seafood mains in Hunan sauce, Jasmine tea

Avg. Cost for Two: ₹4,000

Hylo, Kala Ghoda

Hylo blends brunch plates with a gastropub atmosphere, making it a great choice for late brunches that turn into afternoon drinks. Trendy, lively, and perfect for social weekends.

Must-Try: Sharing plates, Sliders, Signature cocktails

Avg. Cost for Two: ₹2,000-₹2,800