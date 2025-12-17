 Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At The Housemaid's Premiere
Sydney Sweeney dazzled at The Housemaid premiere in Los Angeles wearing a Marilyn Monroe–inspired white Galia Lahav gown. Featuring a halter neckline, corseted bodice, pleated skirt and feathered hem, the look blended vintage glamour with modern drama. Her red lip, soft waves and minimal jewellery completed the old-Hollywood tribute

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 19. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a lavish premiere on December 15 at Los Angeles’ iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, drawing major buzz from both film and fashion circles.

While the event was packed with star power, it was Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet appearance that stole the spotlight. The actor made a striking style statement in a white couture gown by renowned Israeli designer Galia Lahav, instantly sparking conversations across the fashion world.

The gown: Classic with a bold twist

Sydney’s halter-neck gown perfectly framed her shoulders and neckline, while the plunging bodice added a confident, modern edge. The corset-inspired structure cinched her waist, creating a sculpted silhouette that transitioned seamlessly into a flowing skirt. The pleated midi-length skirt brought softness and movement to the look, while feather detailing along the hem added a touch of drama and luxury.

Keeping the focus on the outfit, Sydney opted for understated yet impactful beauty choices. Her makeup featured a luminous, natural base with softly defined eyes using neutral tones, subtle liner and mascara. A bold red lip became the standout element, lending a glamorous, old-Hollywood feel to the ensemble.

A modern ode to Marilyn Monroe

The inspiration behind the look was unmistakable. Sydney Sweeney’s gown echoed Marilyn Monroe’s legendary white dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955), known for its halter neckline, corseted bodice and pleated skirt. While Sydney’s version featured modern updates like feathers and a longer hemline, the tribute to the Hollywood icon was clear.

By reimagining a timeless silhouette through a contemporary lens, Sydney Sweeney delivered a fashion moment that felt both nostalgic and fresh. Her The Housemaid premiere look proved that classic Hollywood glamour continues to inspire, especially when styled with modern confidence and elegance.

