Shilpa Shetty Opens Karnataka-Inspired New Restaurant In Mumbai: Step Inside Bandra's 'Ammakai' By Bastian

There's clearly no slowing down for Shilpa Shetty. After the runaway success of Bastian, the actor-turned-entrepreneur is back with a brand-new dining address in Mumbai. This time, she's turning the spotlight on the flavours of the South with Ammakai by Bastian in Bandra, an all-day restaurant inspired by Karnataka's home kitchens and the kind of comforting food that feels like it's been cooked with a mother’s loving hand.

Meet Ammakai

The name itself sets the tone. Ammakai, meaning “mom’s hand,” is less about restaurant theatrics and more about emotion and familiarity. It’s a space built around the idea of food that nourishes beyond taste and meals that feel like home.

Opening on December 19, 2025, the restaurant marks Bastian Hospitality’s foray into Karnataka-led cuisine, developed in collaboration with chefs who have spent years learning recipes directly from home cooks across the region.

Space that feels like home

Step inside, and the mood mirrors the menu. The Bandra space has been reimagined to feel inviting rather than intimidating; think earthy textures, relaxed seating, and an atmosphere that works just as well for family lunches as it does for slow, lingering dinners. Designed as a community-first restaurant, Ammakai encourages shared meals, second helpings, and long conversations, much like the homes that inspired it.

What's on the menu?

Food is where Ammakai finds its true spirit. Drawing from the comforting depths of Mangalorean and Karnataka home cooking, the menu balances soulful familiarity with bold, spice-led flavours. Hearty plates like Mutton Khara Boti and Ghee Roast Chicken share space with family-style neer dosas, flavourful curries and bite-sized small plates, while a few much-loved Bastian signatures remain in the mix. There’s also a sprinkling of global favourites for those craving variety.

The bar mirrors the kitchen’s thoughtfulness, offering cocktails inspired by ingredients and flavours from across South India. Desserts, a Bastian hallmark, don’t miss a beat here either—think indulgent caramel custard, comforting cookies and rich ice creams that round off the meal on a satisfying note.

With its Bandra opening, Ammakai marks a new chapter for Bastian Hospitality, led by Shilpa Shetty and founder & CEO Ranjit Bindra. And with more locations already planned across Mumbai, this Karnataka-inspired table is only just beginning to unfold.