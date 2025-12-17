 Shilpa Shetty Opens Karnataka-Inspired New Restaurant In Mumbai: Step Inside Bandra's 'Ammakai' By Bastian
Shilpa Shetty and Bastian Hospitality founder Ranjit Bindra have launched Ammakai by Bastian in Bandra, a Karnataka-inspired all-day restaurant celebrating home-style comfort food. Rooted in Mangalorean flavours and “maa ke haath ka khana,” the space blends nostalgic interiors with soulful dishes. With more Mumbai outlets planned, Ammakai marks Bastian’s most emotional culinary chapter yet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

There's clearly no slowing down for Shilpa Shetty. After the runaway success of Bastian, the actor-turned-entrepreneur is back with a brand-new dining address in Mumbai. This time, she's turning the spotlight on the flavours of the South with Ammakai by Bastian in Bandra, an all-day restaurant inspired by Karnataka's home kitchens and the kind of comforting food that feels like it's been cooked with a mother’s loving hand.

Meet Ammakai

The name itself sets the tone. Ammakai, meaning “mom’s hand,” is less about restaurant theatrics and more about emotion and familiarity. It’s a space built around the idea of food that nourishes beyond taste and meals that feel like home.

Opening on December 19, 2025, the restaurant marks Bastian Hospitality’s foray into Karnataka-led cuisine, developed in collaboration with chefs who have spent years learning recipes directly from home cooks across the region.

article-image

Space that feels like home

Step inside, and the mood mirrors the menu. The Bandra space has been reimagined to feel inviting rather than intimidating; think earthy textures, relaxed seating, and an atmosphere that works just as well for family lunches as it does for slow, lingering dinners. Designed as a community-first restaurant, Ammakai encourages shared meals, second helpings, and long conversations, much like the homes that inspired it.

article-image

What's on the menu?

Food is where Ammakai finds its true spirit. Drawing from the comforting depths of Mangalorean and Karnataka home cooking, the menu balances soulful familiarity with bold, spice-led flavours. Hearty plates like Mutton Khara Boti and Ghee Roast Chicken share space with family-style neer dosas, flavourful curries and bite-sized small plates, while a few much-loved Bastian signatures remain in the mix. There’s also a sprinkling of global favourites for those craving variety.

The bar mirrors the kitchen’s thoughtfulness, offering cocktails inspired by ingredients and flavours from across South India. Desserts, a Bastian hallmark, don’t miss a beat here either—think indulgent caramel custard, comforting cookies and rich ice creams that round off the meal on a satisfying note.

article-image

With its Bandra opening, Ammakai marks a new chapter for Bastian Hospitality, led by Shilpa Shetty and founder & CEO Ranjit Bindra. And with more locations already planned across Mumbai, this Karnataka-inspired table is only just beginning to unfold.

