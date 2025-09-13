Shilpa's Bastian To Virat's One8 Commune: Popular Celebrity Restaurants In Mumbai You Must-Visit

Mumbai isn’t just India’s entertainment capital; it’s also home to some of the country’s most glamorous dining spots. And guess what? Many of them are owned by Bollywood stars, singers, and even cricketers. From Shilpa Shetty’s stylish Blondie cafe to Virat Kohli’s buzzing One8 Commune, the city is filled with celebrity-backed eateries that serve not just food, but experiences.

So, whether you’re a foodie, a Bollywood buff, or simply someone looking for a good night out, here’s a guide to celebrity restaurants in Mumbai you absolutely must check out.

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian, Blondie & INKA

Shilpa Shetty has officially become Bollywood’s restaurant queen (quite literally) with not one, but three ventures in Mumbai.

Bastian

Located at Dadar’s Kohinoor Square, Bastian at the Top is an experience in itself. Its earthy, sand-toned interiors resemble a chic desert cave, offering a luxe escape right in the middle of Mumbai chaos. The menu is indulgent and never-ending. You can start with burrata and beetroot salad, move on to lobster bomb and lamb chops, and finish with their famous Baked Alaska.

Where: Bastain, Dadar

Cost: Rs 4,000 for two

Blondie Cafe

Blondie Cafe | Instagram

Shilpa’s latest venture in Khar, Blondie, is every coffee lover’s dream. Alongside classics like cortados, the cafe also offers hand-brewed coffee via V60, French Press, Matcha Latte, and AeroPress at its Slow Bar. The menu blends comforting bites with innovative dishes, making it the perfect casual hangout spot.

Where: Blondie Cafe, Khar

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

INKA by Bastian

INKA | Instagram

Shilpa raised the stakes with INKA, a fine-dining spot that marries Peruvian and Asian cuisines. Helmed by Chef Kinyo Rodas Tristan from Peru, the menu is bold and experimental. Don’t miss the Buta Kushi pork belly, Banana Flake Seabass, or the Choco Udon dessert. Pair it with their cocktail menu, designed by Argentine mixologist Dario Araujo for a fine-dining experience.

Where: INKA by Bastian, Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 6,000 for two

Malaika Arora's Scarlett House

Scarlett House | Instagram

When Malaika Arora isn’t setting fitness goals, she’s busy running her restaurant, Scarlett House in Bandra. Set in a 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, this restaurant is as stylish as Malla herself.

The menu includes family recipes straight from Malaika’s kitchen; think Thecha Paneer, Masala Khichdi, and Malabar Prawn Curry. Her Hydration Bar is another highlight, serving glow shots, detox waters, and immunity boosters (yes, the secret behind her glowing skin!). Scarlett House also recently expanded with a Juhu outlet – so Juhukars, you know where to visit next.

Where: Scarlett House, Bandra and Juhu

Cost: Rs 3,500 for two

Gauri Khan's Torii

Torii | Instagram

Interior designer and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan has her finger on Mumbai’s pulse. Her restaurant Torii in Khar is a luxe progressive Asian dining experience. With glamorous interiors in gold, black, and white, Torii is perfect for an upscale night out. On the menu? Flamed salmon, shrimp kushiyaki, truffle edamame gyoza, and their Instagram-famous Shibuya toast.

Where: Torii, Khar

Cost: Rs 3,800 for two

Badshah's Bad Boy Pizza & Dragonfly Experience

Rapper-singer Badshah knows how to keep it bold, and his food ventures reflect the same.

Dragonfly Experience

Dragonfly Experience | Instagram

Nestled in the heart of Andheri, Dragonfly Experience is a massive resto-bar that serves modern Pan-Asian dishes with luxe cocktails crafted by British mixologist Richard Hargroves.

Where: Dragonfly Experience, Andheri

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two

Bad Boy Pizza

Bad Boy Pizza | Instagram

For something quirky, Badshah also launched Bad Boy Pizza this year in Andheri. Expect pizzas topped with everything from Chicken Keemalal to Truffle Cacio-e-Pepe. With 50+ options, it’s a dream for adventurous pizza lovers in the city.

Where: Bad Boy Pizza, Andheri

Cost: Starts at Rs 400 per pizza

Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune

One8 Commune | Instagram

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli is as passionate about food as he is about fitness. His restaurant, One8 Commune, has become one of Mumbai’s hottest spots for dining and nightlife. Housed in Kishore Kumar’s former bungalow in Juhu, the vibe is warm, trendy, and relaxed.

The menu offers “Virat’s favourites”, like superfood salads, googly dimsums and pearl barley risotto, but also dips into indulgent territory with Indian delicacies and Italian seafood. Recently, a new outlet opened in Lower Parel, taking the brand’s charm even further.

Where: One8 Commune, Juhu and Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two

Mona Singh’s Kona Kona

Kona Kona | Instagram

TV star Mona Singh (yes, Jassi herself) has joined the food scene with Kona Kona in Andheri. This all-day diner is playful yet soulful, featuring regional dishes like TP Nimki, Darjeeling Jhol Momos, and Kerala-style Alappey Veg Curry. The drinks menu includes quirky cocktails and mocktails, making it a fun spot for casual outings.

Where: Kona Kona, Andheri

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two

Arpita Sharma's Mercii

Mercii | Instagram

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Sharma, also dipped into hospitality with Mercii, a chic resto-bar that blends contemporary bites with classic comfort food. The menu is as large as the space (9000 square feet) itself. You can choose from an array of delicacies, featuring Mercii Surprise, Sweetcorn Risotto, Freshwater Prawn Popcorn, Avocado Taquitos, Tuna Tartar, and more.

Where: Mercii, Santacruz

Cost: Rs 3,000 for two

Mouni Roy’s Badmaash

Badmaash | Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy’s restaurant Badmaash is as vibrant as its name suggests. With Bollywood vibes, playful cocktails like Pushpa 3 The Cocktail and Genda Phool, and Indian dishes with a twist, this place guarantees a fun night. Her personal favourite, Stir-Fried Mushroom Milagu, is a must-try, paired with their signature “Mounilicious” cocktail.

Where: Badmaash, Andheri

Cost: Rs 1,800 for two

Why these spots stand out

What makes these restaurants special isn’t just their starry names but the way they combine food, vibe, and storytelling. Whether it’s Malaika’s family recipes, Virat’s health-meets-indulgence philosophy, or Shilpa’s global culinary influences, each restaurant reflects the personality of its celebrity owner.

So next time you’re in Mumbai, skip the regular cafe run and add these celeb-approved restaurants to your list. You never know—you might just spot your favourite star enjoying a meal at the next table.