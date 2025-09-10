Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

Sanjay Dutt's first restaurant Solair opening soon in Mumbai | Instagram

When you think of Sanjay Dutt, the first things that come to mind are iconic dialogues, blockbuster films, and his larger-than-life presence on screen. But now, the Bollywood actor has decided to step into an entirely new arena: hospitality. And yes, Mumbai foodies, the wait for his first-ever restaurant is officially over.

Sanjay Dutt announces new restaurant in Mumbai

On September 9, Sanjay Dutt dropped the big news with a stylish teaser video of his upcoming restaurant, Solaire, located in Mumbai’s buzzing BKC. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, "I’ve eaten around the world, now it’s my turn to plate it. The first of many! Welcome to @solaire_mumbai."

The sneak peek revealed an opulent space featuring soft golden lighting, luxe interiors, plush seating, and a vibe that instantly screams fine dining. If the visuals are anything to go by, Solaire won’t just be about food; it’s about the whole experience.

So, what's on the menu?

While the intricate details are still under wraps, according to Solaire’s official handle, diners can expect a wide spread featuring Asian, Mediterranean, Indian, and Chinese cuisines, each plated with a gourmet twist. And for those who love a good drink, the restaurant will reportedly boast a bar curating world-class cocktails designed to complement the eclectic menu.

More details

The restaurant is set to open at the Grand Hyatt, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), already a hotspot for Mumbai’s upscale dining scene. As per further reports, Dutt has partnered with well-known foodpreneurs Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to bring this ambitious project to life.

For the actor, this isn’t just another business move. After exploring the world and indulging in diverse cuisines, he now aims to bring those influences together to create a dining experience that highlights his own palate and persona.

While the official opening date still isn’t out, one thing is certain – Dutt’s restaurant seems to offer a burst of global flavours, a dash of glamour, and an experience that food lovers in Mumbai won’t want to miss.