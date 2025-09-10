 Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

On September 9, Sanjay Dutt dropped the big news with a stylish teaser video of his upcoming restaurant, Solaire, located in Mumbai’s buzzing BKC.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Dutt's first restaurant Solair opening soon in Mumbai | Instagram

When you think of Sanjay Dutt, the first things that come to mind are iconic dialogues, blockbuster films, and his larger-than-life presence on screen. But now, the Bollywood actor has decided to step into an entirely new arena: hospitality. And yes, Mumbai foodies, the wait for his first-ever restaurant is officially over.

Sanjay Dutt announces new restaurant in Mumbai

On September 9, Sanjay Dutt dropped the big news with a stylish teaser video of his upcoming restaurant, Solaire, located in Mumbai’s buzzing BKC. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, "I’ve eaten around the world, now it’s my turn to plate it. The first of many! Welcome to @solaire_mumbai."

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral...
article-image

The sneak peek revealed an opulent space featuring soft golden lighting, luxe interiors, plush seating, and a vibe that instantly screams fine dining. If the visuals are anything to go by, Solaire won’t just be about food; it’s about the whole experience.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Orders 24-Hour High Alert In Border Districts, Helplines Set Up For Stranded Indians Amid Nepal Unrest
Uttar Pradesh Govt Orders 24-Hour High Alert In Border Districts, Helplines Set Up For Stranded Indians Amid Nepal Unrest
SSC GD Constable Exam: 'OBC Candidates Who Avail Age Relaxation Cannot Claim Unreserved Posts,' Rules SC
SSC GD Constable Exam: 'OBC Candidates Who Avail Age Relaxation Cannot Claim Unreserved Posts,' Rules SC
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Army Imposes Curfew Across Country, Issues Warning To Agitators Amid Ongoing Unrest
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Army Imposes Curfew Across Country, Issues Warning To Agitators Amid Ongoing Unrest
Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal
Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

So, what's on the menu?

While the intricate details are still under wraps, according to Solaire’s official handle, diners can expect a wide spread featuring Asian, Mediterranean, Indian, and Chinese cuisines, each plated with a gourmet twist. And for those who love a good drink, the restaurant will reportedly boast a bar curating world-class cocktails designed to complement the eclectic menu.

Read Also
Food Review: Bandra's 2006 Iconic Red Box Bar & Cafe Returns To Juhu With New-Age Dining Experience
article-image

More details

The restaurant is set to open at the Grand Hyatt, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), already a hotspot for Mumbai’s upscale dining scene. As per further reports, Dutt has partnered with well-known foodpreneurs Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to bring this ambitious project to life.

For the actor, this isn’t just another business move. After exploring the world and indulging in diverse cuisines, he now aims to bring those influences together to create a dining experience that highlights his own palate and persona.

Read Also
Virat Kohli Opens One8 Commune In Lower Parel; Here's Everything Inside Mumbai's New Outlet (PHOTOS)
article-image

While the official opening date still isn’t out, one thing is certain – Dutt’s restaurant seems to offer a burst of global flavours, a dash of glamour, and an experience that food lovers in Mumbai won’t want to miss.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solair' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

Gangotri Dham Yatra Resumes After Suspension Amid Devastating Rainfall

Gangotri Dham Yatra Resumes After Suspension Amid Devastating Rainfall

'I'm Also Indian': Arunachal Pradesh Woman Hit Back At Racist Comments By UP Men, Netizens Applaud...

'I'm Also Indian': Arunachal Pradesh Woman Hit Back At Racist Comments By UP Men, Netizens Applaud...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Beauty Queen Shrinkhala Khatiwada Becomes Punching Bag For Lavish Lifestyle;...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Beauty Queen Shrinkhala Khatiwada Becomes Punching Bag For Lavish Lifestyle;...

5 Amazing Benefits Of Sesame Oil That Is Ayurveda Approved

5 Amazing Benefits Of Sesame Oil That Is Ayurveda Approved