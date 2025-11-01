Rare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction

In a landmark moment for Indian art, a rare 16th-century Mughal miniature painting has fetched a record-breaking Rs 119.49 crore at Christie's London auction, setting a new benchmark for classical Indian works. The masterpiece, titled "A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape", was sold as part of Christie's Exceptional Paintings from the Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan on October 28.

About the painting

As per reports, the painting, attributed to Basawan, one of Emperor Akbar’s most celebrated court artists, captures a tranquil yet vivid scene from the Mughal era. It depicts a family of cheetahs resting on a lush grassy patch amid a rocky terrain, surrounded by natural details like a flowing stream and a twisted tree. The male cheetah watches peacefully while the female tends to her cubs, creating a composition that reflects Basawan’s mastery in realism and emotional storytelling.

Most significant achievements in Mughal miniature history

Originally estimated to sell for far less, the artwork stunned collectors by achieving £10.24 million (approximately ₹119.49 crore), nearly 14 times its expected price. This sale marks one of the most significant achievements in Mughal miniature history and stands just behind M.F. Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra), which still holds the all-time record for an Indian painting.

The auction, which showcased 95 rare works from the royal collection, also featured creations from the Indian, Persian, and Ottoman schools, with renowned artists like Ghulam Ali Khan, Reza Abbasi, and Bishan Singh represented.

Experts have hailed the sale as a reaffirmation of India’s artistic legacy and the global recognition of Mughal-era brilliance. Christie’s described the piece as “a highly important work in the history of early Mughal art,” cementing Basawan’s legacy among the finest painters of the 16th century.