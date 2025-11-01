 Rare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction

Rare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction

A rare 16th-century Mughal miniature painting has fetched a record-breaking Rs 119.49 crore at Christie's London auction, setting a new benchmark for classical Indian works.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

In a landmark moment for Indian art, a rare 16th-century Mughal miniature painting has fetched a record-breaking Rs 119.49 crore at Christie's London auction, setting a new benchmark for classical Indian works. The masterpiece, titled "A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape", was sold as part of Christie's Exceptional Paintings from the Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan on October 28.

Read Also
35 Artists From 10 Countries Showcase Artworks On War & Peace In Bhopal; Turkey, Azerbaijan Didn’t...
article-image

About the painting

As per reports, the painting, attributed to Basawan, one of Emperor Akbar’s most celebrated court artists, captures a tranquil yet vivid scene from the Mughal era. It depicts a family of cheetahs resting on a lush grassy patch amid a rocky terrain, surrounded by natural details like a flowing stream and a twisted tree. The male cheetah watches peacefully while the female tends to her cubs, creating a composition that reflects Basawan’s mastery in realism and emotional storytelling.

Most significant achievements in Mughal miniature history

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Fully Recovered': Rishabh Pant Gives Green Signal For His Return To Test Cricket
'I'm Fully Recovered': Rishabh Pant Gives Green Signal For His Return To Test Cricket
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With Investment Worth ₹2,434 Crore
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With Investment Worth ₹2,434 Crore
Bihar Elections 2025 |'Now Being Called Bihari Is Matter Of Honour And Not Insult': Nitish Kumar Appeals To People To Vote For NDA; Watch
Bihar Elections 2025 |'Now Being Called Bihari Is Matter Of Honour And Not Insult': Nitish Kumar Appeals To People To Vote For NDA; Watch
Punjab: Young Kabaddi Player Tejpal Singh Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Near SSP Office In Jagraon; Police Suspect Personal Enmity
Punjab: Young Kabaddi Player Tejpal Singh Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Near SSP Office In Jagraon; Police Suspect Personal Enmity

Originally estimated to sell for far less, the artwork stunned collectors by achieving £10.24 million (approximately ₹119.49 crore), nearly 14 times its expected price. This sale marks one of the most significant achievements in Mughal miniature history and stands just behind M.F. Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra), which still holds the all-time record for an Indian painting.

The auction, which showcased 95 rare works from the royal collection, also featured creations from the Indian, Persian, and Ottoman schools, with renowned artists like Ghulam Ali Khan, Reza Abbasi, and Bishan Singh represented.

Read Also
Experience The Magic Of Miniature Paintings In Mumbai This Weekend; 'Treasures Of India' Offers Peek...
article-image

Experts have hailed the sale as a reaffirmation of India’s artistic legacy and the global recognition of Mughal-era brilliance. Christie’s described the piece as “a highly important work in the history of early Mughal art,” cementing Basawan’s legacy among the finest painters of the 16th century.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction

Rare 16th-Century Indian Painting Sells For Record ₹120 Crore At Christie's London Auction

Are The Stars Truly Aligning For Chirag Paswan Ahead Of The Bihar Elections?

Are The Stars Truly Aligning For Chirag Paswan Ahead Of The Bihar Elections?

Spotlight On The Most Exciting Art Experiences This Month

Spotlight On The Most Exciting Art Experiences This Month

How Premiumisation Is Changing The Way India Drinks

How Premiumisation Is Changing The Way India Drinks

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From November 1 to November 14 For All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From November 1 to November 14 For All Zodiac...