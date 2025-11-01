World Vegan Day: How Veganism Benefits Your Health In 4 Ayurvedic Ways

Representative Image

Veganism is becoming a popular dietary option as people choose it for health or ethical reasons, including their love for animals. Supporters celebrate it for promoting a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. On World Vegan Day, let's explore the benefits of veganism for our health and look at some vegan-friendly Patanjali products.

What is Veganism?

Going vegan means taking a step further than becoming a vegetarian. A vegan avoids consuming or associating with any animal products. It includes avoiding meat, dairy products, and even anything created from animals, from fur to leather and beauty products.

Vegans consume a plant-based diet with vegetables, grains, lentils, nuts, and fruits. Food items, from vegan cheese and tofu to meat alternatives, are also made from plants. Many restaurants now offer vegan options, and some focus on vegan food only.

In India, it's often easy to become vegan because many vegetarian dishes can be adapted with simple changes. Even non-vegetarian recipes can be made vegan thanks to the wide range of plant-based alternatives available.

According to Ayurveda, a vegan diet may increase Vata Dosha, but choosing hearty, warm foods can help balance it. Veganism generally suits Kapha and Pitta Dosha. Now that we understand the basics, let's look at its health benefits and some vegan Patanjali products.

4 Health Benefits of Veganism

Sattvic Benefits: The primary benefit of adopting a vegan lifestyle is its Sattvic diet. Since you include whole grains, lentils, vegetables, fruits, and nuts, your food is light, pure, and provides you with clarity in mind and good health.

Nutritional Benefits: Veganism involves consuming vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lentils, nuts, and seeds in their natural, unprocessed form. Thus, the nutrients, minerals, and health benefits remain intact, which in turn, boost your health.

Weight Benefit: As you consume plant-based and unprocessed food, your weight can be managed. You can even lose the excess weight without any trouble. Vegans can have lower BMI, along with not adding extra pounds.

Heart Benefit: A healthy vegan diet is high in vegetables, healthy nuts, grains, and more. It means your cholesterol levels are low. Your heart is safe or is at minimum risk of heart disease and stroke, and low blood pressure issues.

