Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin's Seoul Wedding Photos Go Viral: The Bride Wore A Beautiful Elie Saab Gown

South Korean stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, one of the most loved celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry, are officially married. The longtime partners exchanged vows on December 20 in a private and elegant ceremony held at the Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Seoul, surrounded by close family members and friends.

A private ceremony with close friends and family

Keeping things low-key yet meaningful, the couple chose an intimate celebration rather than a grand public affair. Actor Lee Kwang Soo, a close friend of Kim Woo Bin, took on the role of master of ceremonies, adding warmth and familiarity to the occasion. The wedding was officiated by Venerable Pomnyun, who delivered heartfelt blessings for the couple’s future together.

Wedding looks that reflected timeless elegance

Two days after the ceremony, their agency AM Entertainment, which represents both actors, released official wedding photographs. One image captured the newlyweds walking hand in hand down the aisle, smiling as they greeted their guests.

Shin Min-Ah effortlessly became the highlight of the celebration, embodying timeless grace in an exquisite white bridal gown. She turned muse for renowned Lebanese fashion label Elie Saab, selecting a statement piece from the brand’s Spring 2026 Bridal Collection for her big day.

The gown featured a romantic sweetheart neckline adorned with intricate floral embroidery, with the delicate embellishments forming snowflake-like patterns, an elegant nod to her winter wedding. Thoughtfully placed ribbon detailing accentuated her cinched waist, adding both structure and flair.. Kim Woo Bin complemented her look in a classic black tailored suit, finished with a crisp white shirt and bow tie. Another photo showed the couple beaming brightly, with the bride holding a soft floral bouquet.

A musical moment with a special meaning

Adding a romantic touch to the celebration, singer Car, the garden performed Romantic Sunday, a beloved OST from Shin Min Ah’s hit drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The song choice resonated deeply with fans, making the ceremony even more memorable.

The couple marked their wedding with a generous act of kindness. On the same day, AM Entertainment revealed that Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin donated 300 million won (approximately $203,000 or ₹1.8 crore) to multiple charitable organisations.