Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu

Priyanka Chopra recently delighted fans with a glimpse into her married life while appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. During the light-hearted conversation, the global icon spoke about how Indian traditions have found a special place in her home, especially when it comes to health and wellness.

Nick Jiju swears by this Indian home remedy when he’s unwell

When host Kapil Sharma asked if Priyanka had introduced Nick Jonas to Indian spices, food habits, or traditional drinks like fennel water for digestion, her answer struck a chord with many Indian households. While she admitted she hasn’t tried every desi hack on him, there’s one remedy Nick absolutely trusts.

Priyanka revealed that whenever someone falls sick at home, they rely on kadha, a traditional Indian herbal decoction. What’s more heart-warming is that Nick has embraced it wholeheartedly. According to her, he drinks kadha along with hot water no matter where he is in the world, proving that this age-old remedy has truly gone global.

Kapil couldn’t resist cracking a joke, teasing that Priyanka hasn’t just passed Indian culture on to her children but has also made her husband “half Indian.”

What is Kadha and Why is it so popular in Indian homes?

Kadha is a traditional herbal drink commonly consumed during winters or when dealing with cold, cough, or low immunity. Made using spices and herbs found in most Indian kitchens, it is known for its warming and immunity-boosting properties. For generations, kadha has been a go-to remedy for seasonal illnesses, sore throat, congestion, and digestion issues.

Simple winter Kadha recipe you can make at home

Nutritionist and diet expert Dr Namita Nadar recently shared an easy kadha recipe that’s perfect for chilly weather and immune support.

- Heat water in a saucepan until it comes to a boil.

-Add ginger, tulsi leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper.

-Let the mixture simmer for about 7–10 minutes until aromatic and slightly reduced.

-Stir in jaggery until it dissolves completely.

-Strain the kadha into a mug and garnish if desired.

For best results, sip kadha while it’s warm. It can be consumed in the morning on an empty stomach or at night during winters, especially when immunity needs a boost.