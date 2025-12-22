Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here

When conversations turn to ultra-rare diamonds and historic jewels, The Ambani women often dominates the spotlight. Yet, quietly and powerfully, another Indian billionaire has built a jewellery collection that deserves equal admiration, Natasha Poonawalla. Known for her fearless fashion and museum-worthy accessories, Natasha recently made headlines for owning one of the most extraordinary diamonds in the world, a jewel once linked to French royalty.

The jewel that sparked fresh buzz

A jewellery expert and fashion content creator Dhrumit Merulia drew attention to a breathtaking pink diamond ring from Natasha Poonawalla’s personal collection. Sharing details on Instagram, he revealed that the ring is valued at over ₹126 crore and carries a legacy few jewels can match. The revelation instantly shifted conversations around India’s most elite jewellery owners.

A diamond rooted in french royal history

The ring is known as the Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond ring, a name steeped in European history. At its heart sits a 10.38-carat fancy purple-pink diamond, cut in a modified kite brilliant style. The stone dates back to the mid-18th century and is believed to have been passed down from Queen Marie Antoinette to her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême, the only surviving child of the French queen.

For generations, the diamond remained within royal circles, making it not just a luxury object but a tangible fragment of European history.

Modern craftsmanship meets antique legacy

While the diamond itself is centuries old, its current design is distinctly modern. Renowned jewellery designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, famously known as JAR, was commissioned to create a new setting for the historic stone. The ring features a blackened platinum band, accented with 17 diamonds and additional round diamonds crowning the pink centre stone, an artistic balance of drama, restraint, and elegance.

The Marie-Therese Pink Diamond ring resurfaced publicly during Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in New York on June 17, 2025. While experts initially estimated the piece would sell for $3–5 million, it far exceeded expectations. The final hammer price reached $13.98 million, translating to approximately ₹125 crore, more than double the predicted value.