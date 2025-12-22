New Bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steps Out In Houndstooth Silk Saree: See Pics

By: Rahul M | December 22, 2025
New bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stepped out in style, blending modern flair with timeless tradition in a striking silk saree moment
The actress donned a luxe silk saree featuring a classic champagne-gold border with an intricate houndstooth pattern
She paired it with a sleek, black sleeveless blouse kept things fuss-free and allowed the saree to remain the hero of the outfit
Samantha leaned into tradition with ornate gold jhumkas, stacked bangles and her jaw-dropping wedding ring
Brown smoky eyes, nude lips, and a classic red bindi completed the look effortlessly
She rounded off her look with a middle-parted open hairdo, adorning soft curls
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on december 1 in a intimate wedding
Thanks For Reading!