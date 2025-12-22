Badshah Becomes First Indian To Own Pink Barbie Rolex Worth $1 Million; There Are Just 10 Pieces Of This Ultra-Rare Watch In The World

Indian rapper Badshah has added another headline-making piece to his luxury watch collection, becoming the first Indian to own the ultra-rare Pink Barbie Rolex valued at $1 million. As per media reports, the striking timepiece is limited to just 10 units worldwide, making it one of the most exclusive Rolex creations ever.

Badshah showcased the coveted watch in a recent Instagram post from the sets of Indian Idol, where its vibrant pink dial instantly caught attention.

