 Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSaudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert

Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert

Saudi Arabia experienced a rare winter episode with snowfall, freezing temperatures, and widespread rain across northern and central regions, including Tabuk, Hail, and areas near Riyadh. Caused by a cold air mass, the event sparked public excitement and safety warnings. The anomaly has renewed concerns about climate change driving unpredictable and extreme weather patterns globally

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Saudi Arabia, a nation globally associated with extreme heat and arid deserts, recently experienced an extraordinary winter spell marked by snowfall, heavy rain, and freezing temperatures. The rare weather event left residents amazed while prompting authorities to issue safety advisories across multiple regions.

Snowfall transforms northern landscapes

In a striking shift from the norm, snowfall was reported in northern Saudi Arabia, dramatically altering the rugged terrain of Tabuk Province. High-altitude areas, including Jebel Al-Lawz, which rises to about 2,600 metres, were covered in a white blanket. Trojena, a mountainous destination in the region, witnessed snow accompanied by light rain, creating scenes more reminiscent of alpine destinations than the Arabian Peninsula.

The Hail Region also experienced snowfall, including areas around Hail city, an exceptionally rare phenomenon for the country.

FPJ Shorts
Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu
Facing A Leopard? Key Safety Measures Residents Must Know Amid Rising Conflicts In Pune
Facing A Leopard? Key Safety Measures Residents Must Know Amid Rising Conflicts In Pune
Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert
Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism- Watch VIDEO
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism- Watch VIDEO

Temperatures drop below freezing

Early morning temperatures plunged below 0°C in several locations, allowing snow to settle on elevated surfaces and open terrain. According to meteorological officials, these freezing conditions were caused by a strong cold air mass pushing into central and northern Saudi Arabia.

Widespread rainfall across regions

Alongside snowfall, multiple regions recorded rainfall of varying intensity. Light to moderate showers were observed in areas such as Bir Bin Hermas, Al-Ayinah, Ammar, Shaqra, and AlUla Governorate. Meanwhile, Riyadh, Qassim, and parts of the Eastern Province experienced moderate to heavy rain, raising concerns about flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Snowfall was also confirmed in Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat, north of the capital, where it accumulated on higher ground.

Authorities issue safety warnings

The National Centre for Meteorology stated that the unusual conditions resulted from the interaction between cold air currents and rain-bearing cloud systems. Officials warned that low temperatures were likely to persist, especially in northern and central regions. Residents were advised to drive cautiously and avoid valleys susceptible to flooding.

Climate change and rising weather extremes

Images and videos of snow-covered Saudi mountains quickly went viral, drawing crowds eager to witness the rare sight. However, experts note that while such events are driven by specific atmospheric conditions, their increasing frequency highlights broader concerns about climate change.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu

Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu

Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert

Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert

New Bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steps Out In Houndstooth Silk Saree: See Pics

New Bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steps Out In Houndstooth Silk Saree: See Pics

Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France;...

Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France;...

Get Set, Go! The Travel Trend That Indians Couldn't Stop Talking About In 2025; It's Not What You...

Get Set, Go! The Travel Trend That Indians Couldn't Stop Talking About In 2025; It's Not What You...