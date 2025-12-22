Kisan Diwas 2025: Everything You Need To Know About National Farmer's Day

Kisan Diwas 2025 |

India observes National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, on December 23 to recognise the vital role farmers play in the country's development. This day honours Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, whose dedication to farmers' rights resulted in his birthday being celebrated as a tribute to farmers.

National Farmers’ Day underscores the essential importance of agriculture in India's economy and highlights issues farmers encounter, including equitable pricing and climate change, encouraging dialogues on enhancing their welfare via governmental measures.

गरीबों और किसानों के सच्चे हितैषी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सेवाभाव हर किसी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTUH8JIFZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

Kisan Diwas : History

Commemorating Chaudhary Charan Singh Kisan Diwas was initiated to pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who held the position of Prime Minister of India from 1979 to 1980. Recognized for his steadfast backing of the agricultural sector, he enacted multiple essential policies during his time in office to encourage farming growth. His emphasis on land reforms, enhancing agricultural productivity, and ensuring farmers' rights established the groundwork for the welfare-focused policies that would come next.

In honour of his legacy, December 23 was established as National Farmers' Day to celebrate his birthday and acknowledge his commitment to the agricultural industry. Chaudhary Charan Singh’s impact on agriculture and his support for rural development still influence the course of India’s agricultural policies now.

Kisan Diwas : Significance

National Farmers’ Day emphasizes the major difficulties encountered by farmers, focusing on matters such as equitable pricing for produce, sustainable methods, and the effects of climate change on farming. It seeks to promote awareness regarding government measures like subsidies, crop insurance, and loans that bolster farmers' resilience and industry development.

Kisan Diwas not only recognises the significance of farmers but also highlights the need for solutions to ensure their success in an evolving environment. Critical concerns such as soil deterioration, lack of water, and availability of modern agricultural technology need immediate action. In India, farmers are essential to the rural economy, but they face challenges such as poor incomes and insufficient infrastructure. This day highlights the necessity for better rural development, equitable pricing, and sustainable practices to boost farmers’ prosperity and welfare.