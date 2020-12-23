Why does India celebrate 'Kisan Diwas' on December 23? Here's all you need to know about National Farmers' Day

With protests underway near Delhi for over a month, National Farmers' Day falls against a grim backdrop in 2020. Since Wednesday morning, countless people have taken to social media platforms reminding that "farmers are the backbone of our country". For many, this has become yet another opportunity to hit out at the Modi government over the recently passed farm Acts.

But why is Kisan Diwas celebrated on December 23? While a day to commemorate farmers is not unique to India, the choice of date is of particular meaning. You see, India celebrates the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, as National Farmers' Day.