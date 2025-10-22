 PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over appointment letters for government jobs to more than 51,000 candidates during the 17th edition of Rozgar Mela on Friday.

He will address the gathering through video conference and hand over job letters for the Department of Posts, and other government departments at functions organised at various places across the country.

The ceremony will be graced by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

