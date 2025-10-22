 India Moves Up To 9th Position Globally In Forest Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Moves Up To 9th Position Globally In Forest Area

India Moves Up To 9th Position Globally In Forest Area

In the previous assessment, India was ranked 10th. The country has also maintained its 3rd position worldwide in terms of annual forest area gain, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance, the Minister informed.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
India moves up to 9th position globally in forest area |

New Delhi: India has achieved a significant milestone in global environmental conservation, moving up to the 9th position in terms of total forest area globally, as per the Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025, released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Bali on Wednesday, a press release said.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, informed about this development in a social media post on 'X'.

In the previous assessment, India was ranked 10th. The country has also maintained its 3rd position worldwide in terms of annual forest area gain, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance, the Minister informed.

Union Minister noted that this remarkable progress underscores the success of the Union government's policies and Programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at forest protection, afforestation, and community-led environmental action.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
Read Also
Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Jobs To Jeevika Didis, Permanent Employment For...
article-image

The Prime Minister's call for 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' and his continued emphasis on environmental consciousness have inspired people across the nation to participate actively in tree plantation and protection, he said.

"This growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future. The achievement comes on the back of Modi government's planning and policies for protection and enhancement of the forest and massive plantation efforts by State Governments," the Minister stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24

PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24

Indian Railways To Run 1,500 Special Trains For Chhath Festival Rush

Indian Railways To Run 1,500 Special Trains For Chhath Festival Rush

India Moves Up To 9th Position Globally In Forest Area

India Moves Up To 9th Position Globally In Forest Area

Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report

India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report