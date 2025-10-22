 Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Jobs To Jeevika Didis, Permanent Employment For Contract Workers Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Jobs To Jeevika Didis, Permanent Employment For Contract Workers Ahead Of Polls

Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Jobs To Jeevika Didis, Permanent Employment For Contract Workers Ahead Of Polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised permanent government jobs with Rs 30,000 monthly salary for all Jeevika CM Didis in Bihar if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power. He also pledged to make all contractual employees permanent, waive women’s group loan interest, provide allowances, and insurance coverage, aiming to ensure every household has a government job within 20 months.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: Making yet another major poll promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced giving permanent government jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to all 'Jeevika CM Didis' in the state if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.

Jeevika Didis are considered as a major support base of chief minister Nitish Kumar. 

Tejashwi said his government would make permanent all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis and will be given the status of a government employee while increasing their salaries.

He also announced permanent government jobs to all contractual employees in the state.

FPJ Shorts
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
Read Also
'Four Govt Agencies Manipulated Delhi's Pollution Data On Diwali Night': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj
article-image

"All of you are aware that injustice has been done to the Jeevika Didis under this government... We have decided we will also increase their salary to Rs 30,000 per month. This is not an ordinary announcement. This has been the demand of Jeevika Didis," he said during a press conference in Patna.

Other key announcements made by him include waiving of interest on loans taken by the women to 'Jeevika Didi' groups, interest-free loans for two years, monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 women of the Jeevika group for performing other government-related work.

He also promised to provide insurance coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000, all contractual employees would be made permanent Bihar government employees.

Read Also
'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...
article-image

Speaking about the contractual employees, Tejashwi said, "Their services are terminated without any explanation, 18 percent GST is deducted from their salary every month, and female employees are not given two days of leave, and we will be changing all this.”

Earlier, Tejashwi had promised a government job for every household in the state within 20 months of being voted to power. On October 9, he announced that a new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of forming the government. He further stated that the scheme would be fully implemented across the state within 20 months of taking office.

"We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” he had added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Roadways Driver Dies After Being Hit By Brick During Group Clash In Prayagraj - VIDEO

UP: Roadways Driver Dies After Being Hit By Brick During Group Clash In Prayagraj - VIDEO

CCTV Captures Prayagraj Jaguar Horror: Businessman’s Son Runs Over Biker, Kills 1, Injures 6 In...

CCTV Captures Prayagraj Jaguar Horror: Businessman’s Son Runs Over Biker, Kills 1, Injures 6 In...

'Kal Ki Baat Kar Lenge': Bihar Congress Incharge Krishna Allavaru On Opposition Alliance Projecting...

'Kal Ki Baat Kar Lenge': Bihar Congress Incharge Krishna Allavaru On Opposition Alliance Projecting...

Tripura Govt Offices To Remain Open Amid October 23 Bandh Call

Tripura Govt Offices To Remain Open Amid October 23 Bandh Call

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel - VIDEO

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel - VIDEO