Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Jobs To Jeevika Didis, Permanent Employment For Contract Workers Ahead Of Polls

Patna: Making yet another major poll promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced giving permanent government jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to all 'Jeevika CM Didis' in the state if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.

Jeevika Didis are considered as a major support base of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi said his government would make permanent all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis and will be given the status of a government employee while increasing their salaries.

He also announced permanent government jobs to all contractual employees in the state.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Once we form our government, Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be given to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. For… https://t.co/5IFJz6iCbz pic.twitter.com/zvDvz64xcP — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

"All of you are aware that injustice has been done to the Jeevika Didis under this government... We have decided we will also increase their salary to Rs 30,000 per month. This is not an ordinary announcement. This has been the demand of Jeevika Didis," he said during a press conference in Patna.

Other key announcements made by him include waiving of interest on loans taken by the women to 'Jeevika Didi' groups, interest-free loans for two years, monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 women of the Jeevika group for performing other government-related work.

He also promised to provide insurance coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000, all contractual employees would be made permanent Bihar government employees.

Speaking about the contractual employees, Tejashwi said, "Their services are terminated without any explanation, 18 percent GST is deducted from their salary every month, and female employees are not given two days of leave, and we will be changing all this.”

Earlier, Tejashwi had promised a government job for every household in the state within 20 months of being voted to power. On October 9, he announced that a new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of forming the government. He further stated that the scheme would be fully implemented across the state within 20 months of taking office.

"We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” he had added.

