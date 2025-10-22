 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Journalist Assault Cases In Kerala, Manipur & Tripura
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Journalist Assault Cases In Kerala, Manipur & Tripura

The reported attacks occurred on August 30, 2025, in Kerala and Manipur, and on September 21, 2025, in Tripura. In all three cases, the journalists were allegedly assaulted either while carrying out their professional responsibilities or while returning from work-related engagements.

NHRC

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports highlighting three separate incidents of alleged assault on journalists in Kerala, Manipur, and Tripura.

In response, the Commission has issued notices to the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the respective states, demanding detailed reports on each case within a two-week timeframe.

In Tripura, a journalist was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants wielding sticks and sharp weapons during a clothes distribution programme organised by a political party in the Hezamara area of West Tripura.

The assailants also stole his motorcycle during the incident. In Manipur, another journalist sustained serious injuries after being shot twice with an air gun while covering a flower festival at Laii Village in Senapati District.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, a journalist was allegedly beaten by a group of individuals near Mangattukavala in Thodupuzha as he was returning from a wedding function. All three victims required hospitalisation, and criminal cases were registered by the local police.

Recognising the seriousness of these assaults, the NHRC has instructed the DGPs of Kerala, Manipur, and Tripura to submit comprehensive reports detailing the circumstances and actions taken.

The Commission emphasised the importance of ensuring that journalists can operate without fear or obstruction, as their role is vital to upholding democratic values and promoting transparency.

The NHRC frequently initiates action based on media reports or complaints that indicate potential human rights violations, particularly those affecting press freedom and journalist safety. In recent years, the Commission has increasingly advocated for robust protection measures for media personnel, especially in regions marked by political sensitivity or conflict, stated a press statement issued by NHRC.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

