 Bill To Ban Polygamy & Love Jihad Will Be Introduced Soon, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - VIDEO
The winter session of the Assembly is likely to be scheduled for next month and this will be the last full session before the 2026 state elections.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will introduce several 'historic' bills in the upcoming winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, including those related to ‘love jihad’, polygamy and protection of Vaishnavite Satras.

“This year, the Assembly will see the introduction of historic bills related to Love Jihad, polygamy, and the protection of the State’s Vaishnavite Satras. These proposals will be discussed in the House, and once the bills are enacted, we will inform the media accordingly,” Sarma said interacting with reporters.

CM Sarma said details of the proposed laws will be shared once the drafts are approved by the state cabinet. “We will be able to tell you the details when the cabinet approves the same,” he added.

Earlier in August, Sarma had said that the state's future is "not secure" due to the declining population balance between Hindus and Muslims.

Sarma also announced the release of the first instalment of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme for 27,000 women in Nagaon Batadrava constituency, emphasising the initiative’s success in fostering entrepreneurship among women.

Sarma stated the scheme has sparked a movement of self-reliance, while upcoming bills will aim to tackle key social and cultural issues across Assam.

Assam has already introduced administrative restrictions on polygamy among government employees. Last year, Sarma said officials will face strict action if they marry a second time without official permission while their first spouse is alive.

