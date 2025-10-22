Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Announces Statewide Protest On October 28 Against Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges

YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo: PTI

Amaravati: The YSRCP on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a statewide protest on October 28 against the alleged move to privatise government medical colleges, calling it an "anti-people and destructive decision." According to the YSRCP, mass protests will be organised at all Assembly constituencies across Andhra Pradesh, followed by district-level rallies on November 12, with leaders, cadres, and students expected to participate in large numbers.

"We (YSRCP) will hold mass protests and rallies demanding withdrawal of this privatisation decision and protection of affordable medical education and healthcare," said the party in a release.

The YSRCP leaders will submit petitions and signatures, which were collected to the Governor through the former chief minister and senior leaders, calling for urgent government intervention, it said.

The opposition party accused the NDA coalition government of "auctioning" public medical institutions to private players, alleging that the move betrays the vision of the YSRCP chief, who got permission for 17 medical colleges during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 and completed seven of them to ensure accessible healthcare.

The YSRCP further urged that private entities must not exploit public assets, and warned that the so-called Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is disguised privatisation, calling for the protection of students, employees, and the poor against this policy, it added.

