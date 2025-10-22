‘Just Woke Up, Did I Miss Anything’: Aravind Srinivas’ Veiled Dig At Openai Launching ChatGPT Atlas Ai Browser To Challenge Google Chrome, Comet | X

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Perplexity AI platform, Aravind Srinivas, on Wednesday took a veiled dig at ChatGPT for launching its Atlas AI browser, challenging Google Chrome’s dominance. Atlas AI browser will also pose a tough competition to Perplexity’s browser, named Comet.

“Just woke up. Did I miss anything?” Srinivas posted on his X account along with a picture of a man with a cigarette in his mouth.

OpenAI on Tuesday launched its own web browser, Atlas. It has put the ChatGPT maker in direct competition with Google.

"Our new AI-first web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, is here for macOS. Please send feedback! Availability on other platforms to follow," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman saidn ina Xpost after the launch of Atlas.

Our new AI-first web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, is here for macOS.



OpenAI claimed that ChatGPT already has more than 800 million users. The San Francisco-based company said that Atlas will be available on Apple laptops from today and will also come to Microsoft's Windows, Apple's iOS phone operating system, and Google's Android phone system, as reported by The Associated Press.

ChatGPT Atlas will help in several daily routine things, including flight bookings, editing documents and summarising articles.

During a video presentation aired on Tuesday, Altman said he expects a chatbot interface to replace a traditional browser's URL bar.

"Tabs were great, but we haven't seen a lot of browser innovation since then," he said. Notably, a premium feature of the ChatGPT Atlas browser is an "agent mode". This feature accesses the laptop and effectively clicks around the internet on the person’s behalf.

Perplexity AI Browser, Comet:

Perplexity rolled out its AI-powered Comet browser in India last month. The Comet browser is currently accessible to Perplexity Pro users only. Launched in July 2025, Comet is an AI browser based on Chromium. It redefines browsing by collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations. It acts as a personal assistant and a thinking partner. Comet directly rivals with Google Chrome, which also introduced several AI-based features into its browser recently.

Users need to have a Windows or macOS device to use the browser. It is not available on mobile yet.