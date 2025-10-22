 Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video Viral

Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video Viral

"He (Rao) lured the girl. The girl went with him with consent. But consent of a minor is not considered a consent. It is technically a kidnap and serious sexual assault under the sections of POCSO, because he did not take the consent of parents," Garikapati told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in an orchard after picking her up from hostel, impersonating as the girl's grandfather. | X @YSRCPStudtWing

Tuni: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in an orchard after picking her up from hostel, impersonating as the girl's grandfather, a police official said on Wednesday.

She is a student in a government school, he added.

Kakinada district superintendent of police (SP) Bindu Madhav Garikapati said T Narayana Rao committed the crime around 11 am on Tuesday.

"He (Rao) lured the girl. The girl went with him with consent. But consent of a minor is not considered a consent. It is technically a kidnap and serious sexual assault under the sections of POCSO, because he did not take the consent of parents," Garikapati told PTI.

FPJ Shorts
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
Read Also
YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma Slams Taj Hotel For ‘Shaming’ Her Over Sitting In Padmasana At Fine...
article-image

A video purportedly shot by owner of the orchard, where the old man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, went viral. The minor girl was explicitly visible, in the video.

However, the owner of the orchard didn't lodge a complaint with the police but made the video viral, prompting police to take action immediately. Police took the statement of the girl and registered an FIR under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and BNS.

According to the SP, the old man and the girl are neighbours in Tuni town and both are from same community. Garikapati observed that Rao had also taken the girl out last month.

Meanwhile, Police are pondering over whether or not to book the owner of the orchard as he made the video viral, instead of approaching the police. Another video of the old man getting thrashed by the family members of the girl was also went viral.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania -...

RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania -...

Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will...

Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will...

'Mamata's Police Took Away Maa Kali In Prison Van': BJP Attack WB Govt Over Idol Vandalism Incident...

'Mamata's Police Took Away Maa Kali In Prison Van': BJP Attack WB Govt Over Idol Vandalism Incident...

TTD Receives Over ₹900 Crore Donations In 11 Months

TTD Receives Over ₹900 Crore Donations In 11 Months

Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video...

Andhra Pradesh: 62-Year-Old Man Held In Tuni For Raping Minor After Posing As Her Grandfather; Video...