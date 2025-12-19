 Dumper Crushes Youth To Death In UP's Kanpur, Body Dragged Under Wheels For 70 Metres; Chilling Video Surfaces
Dumper Crushes Youth To Death In UP's Kanpur, Body Dragged Under Wheels For 70 Metres; Chilling Video Surfaces

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death by a dumper in Kanpur, with chilling CCTV footage capturing the final moments of the incident. The 40-second video, which surfaced on Wednesday, shows the man being dragged under the vehicle’s wheels for nearly 70 metres, leaving bystanders shocked.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
The incident occurred in the Hanumant Vihar police station area. In the footage, the man is seen walking on the road before attempting to climb onto a dumper that was stationary in a traffic jam. He suddenly loses his balance, slips, and falls straight under the heavy vehicle. As he screams desperately for help, the dumper moves forward, crushing him under its wheels before anyone can intervene.

The deceased has been identified as Cavils Dev Gautam, a resident of Reuna village. Following the incident, his family alleged that it was not an accident but a planned murder. Cavils’ father, Chhotelal, is a farmer. He is survived by his mother Keshkali, two brothers, Pramod and Indrajeet, and three married sisters.

According to his sister Anjani, Cavils was living at the house of his elder sister Radha Devi in Karrahi, from where he managed his work. He was engaged in fixing shutters at under-construction houses on a contract basis. Anjani alleged that the family had an ongoing land dispute in the village and claimed that members of the rival party deliberately ran a dumper over her brother to kill him.

The grieving family has submitted a written complaint to the police, demanding a thorough investigation. Station House Officer Rajeev Singh said the matter is being examined, and CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

