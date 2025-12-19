 ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam

"ED, Headquarters office has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs. 7.93 Crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under PMLA, 2002 in the case of illegal online betting platform 1xBet. Total attachment in this case stands at Rs.19.07 Crore, so far," the agency shared on X.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Left: Yuvraj Singh Right: Urvashi Rautela |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹7.93 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actors Sonu Sood and Neha Sharma, former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra and Urvashi Rautela, in a money laundering case linked to an “illegal” offshore betting platform.

"ED, Headquarters office has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs. 7.93 Crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under PMLA, 2002 in the case of illegal online betting platform 1xBet. Total attachment in this case stands at Rs.19.07 Crore, so far," the agency shared on X.

Earlier, on October 6, the agency had attached assets amounting to ₹11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

All the named individuals were previously questioned by the ED regarding their associations with the platform. The investigation continues, with the potential for further attachments as financial trails are traced.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam

The action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, is part of an ongoing probe into the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet, registered in Curaçao, which is alleged to have generated proceeds of crime exceeding ₹1,000 crore through unauthorised operations in India.

According to the probe agency, the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogate platforms.

These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to proceeds of crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities.

Read Also
ED Attaches ₹11.4 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting Probe
article-image

According to the investigation, these celebrities had entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities to promote 1xBet and its surrogate brands (such as 1xBat) through social media, online videos and print advertisements. These promotions targeted Indian users, despite the platform operating without authorisation in the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 97 Lakh Voters Dropped From Tamil Nadu Rolls After EC’s Intensive Revision

Over 97 Lakh Voters Dropped From Tamil Nadu Rolls After EC’s Intensive Revision

Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G

Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G

Heartbreaking! Security Guard At Judge's Residence Shoots Stray Dog Dead For Stepping On...

Heartbreaking! Security Guard At Judge's Residence Shoots Stray Dog Dead For Stepping On...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...