 Heartbreaking! Security Guard At Judge's Residence Shoots Stray Dog Dead For Stepping On Newly-Constructed Floor In UP's Prayagraj - VIDEO
A security guard allegedly shot dead a stray dog at a judge’s residence in Prayagraj’s Beniganj area after it stepped on a newly constructed floor. A viral video showing the guard chasing and killing the dog sparked outrage. Animal activists demanded action, alleging intimidation while attempting to file an FIR.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing incident from the Beniganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has triggered widespread outrage after a security guard allegedly shot dead a stray dog at a judge’s residence. The incident reportedly occurred after the animal stepped onto a newly constructed floor, allegedly damaging its finishing.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism from animal rights activists. In the footage, the guard, seen wearing what appears to be a police or home guard uniform, is seen chasing a stray dog while aiming a firearm at it. A person recording the video can be heard instigating the act, saying, “Mariye, mariye.” Moments later, a gunshot is heard, following which the guard is heard confirming that the bullet hit the dog and it had died.

Animal rescuer Vidit Sharma shared the video on X, calling the act “absolutely heartbreaking” and terming it a clear case of violence against a voiceless animal. He demanded strict action, stating that killing a dog is a punishable offence and that those responsible must be held accountable.

article-image

In another video circulating on social media, an animal activist alleged that the guard, identified as Rajendra Pandey, a home guard posted at the residence of Allahabad High Court Judge Kailash Nath Sinha, shot the dog dead because it allegedly spoiled the finishing of a newly constructed road or floor. She further claimed that when she attempted to lodge an FIR, she was threatened by the local SHO.

