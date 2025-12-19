Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

A shocking video showing a woman and an elderly man engaged in a violent scuffle on a public road has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. In the video, both individuals can be seen wrestling on the street, pulling each other’s hair and grappling aggressively as onlookers appear to watch from a distance.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Dhumanganj area under the jurisdiction of Khaga police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The circumstances that led to the altercation are not yet clear, and the video does not reveal what sparked the confrontation.

After the clip surfaced online, several social media users claimed that no formal complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident. These claims prompted a response from the Fatehpur Police, who clarified the status of the case.

In an official reply to the viral post, the police said that a written complaint had been received at the Khaga police station and that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Authorities added that necessary legal proceedings are currently underway.

Police officials have also stated that the matter is being investigated to determine the sequence of events and fix responsibility. They are examining the viral video as part of the probe and may record statements of witnesses if required.