 Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says Batchmate - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBig Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says Batchmate - VIDEO

Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says Batchmate - VIDEO

According to a local media portal, the principal of the Government Tibbi College in Patna, Prof. (Dr) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, also confirmed that Dr Nusrat Parveen will join her job on December 20. “Dr Nusrat Parveen spoke to her friend and said she is not angry with the Chief Minister. She will join the job tomorrow,” he said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X

Patna: Amid reports that doctor Nusrat Parveen, whose hijab was pulled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors, would not be joining government service, her classmate has now said that she will join from tomorrow.

According to a local media portal, the principal of the Government Tibbi College in Patna, Prof. (Dr) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, also confirmed that Dr Nusrat Parveen will join her job on December 20.

“Dr Nusrat Parveen spoke to her friend and said she is not angry with the Chief Minister. She will join the job tomorrow,” he said.

Dr Parveen, a postgraduate student at the Government Tibbi College and Hospital in Patna’s Kadamkuan area, has not been attending college for four days following the incident.

FPJ Shorts
B Praak & Wife Meera Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple's Second Son Had Died Shortly After Birth In 2022
B Praak & Wife Meera Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple's Second Son Had Died Shortly After Birth In 2022
'Leg Behind Wicket..': Sunil Gavaskar's Reaction On Umpire Rohan Pandit's Injury During IND vs SA 5th T20I Goes Viral | Video
'Leg Behind Wicket..': Sunil Gavaskar's Reaction On Umpire Rohan Pandit's Injury During IND vs SA 5th T20I Goes Viral | Video
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Container Trailer on Shilphata–Mahape Road; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Container Trailer on Shilphata–Mahape Road; Case Registered
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer On Its Third Friday To Collect More Than New Release Avatar Fire And Ash?
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer On Its Third Friday To Collect More Than New Release Avatar Fire And Ash?

Earlier, speaking to the media, her brother had said, “My sister has taken a firm decision not to accept the job.” He added that the family is trying to persuade her to reconsider. “We are telling her that if someone else made a mistake, why should she suffer? Why should she give up her career because of someone else’s actions? She is currently under severe mental stress,” he said, as quoted by Bhaskar English.

The incident, a video clip of which has gone viral and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday (December 15) at the Chief Minister’s secretariat in Patna, when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When Dr Parveen came up for her letter, CM Kumar noticed her ‘naqab’, asked “What is this?” and then removed the veil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering...

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering...

Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says...

Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says...

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act

CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act

Punjab BJP Chief For Probe Into Gangster's Allegations Of 'Use Of Goons In Polls'

Punjab BJP Chief For Probe Into Gangster's Allegations Of 'Use Of Goons In Polls'