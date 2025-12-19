 ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to several cricketers and actors in an illegal online betting case linked to 1xBet. With this, total attachments in the probe have reached Rs 19.12 crore under the PMLA.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering Case | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to several celebrities, including former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, and actors Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into an illegal online betting platform case.

Earlier Attachments in Same Case

The latest attachment comes weeks after a similar action on October 6, when the agency froze assets worth Rs 11.19 crore belonging to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in the same case.

Break-Up of Attached Assets

FPJ Shorts
Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore
Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In The Stands| Video
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In The Stands| Video
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Amalgamation Of Nirmal Lifestyle Realty With Oberoi Realty
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Amalgamation Of Nirmal Lifestyle Realty With Oberoi Realty
Maharashtra News: FESCOM Donates ₹15.59 Lakh To Chief Minister’s Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers
Maharashtra News: FESCOM Donates ₹15.59 Lakh To Chief Minister’s Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers

According to officials, the attached assets include properties and bank balances worth Rs 2.5 crore linked to Yuvraj Singh, Rs 8.26 lakh belonging to Robin Uthappa, Rs 2.02 crore linked to Urvashi Rautela and registered in the name of her mother, Rs 1 crore belonging to Sonu Sood, Rs 59 lakh linked to Mimi Chakraborty, Rs 47.20 lakh belonging to Ankush Hazra, and Rs 1.26 crore linked to Neha Sharma.

With this action, the ED has now attached assets worth Rs 19.12 crore in the case so far.

Celebrities Allegedly Promoted Surrogate Betting Brands

The ED investigation alleged that several celebrities were engaged to promote surrogate brands such as 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines, which allegedly redirected users to the main illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet. Payments to endorsers were reportedly routed through foreign entities to disguise their origin, which the ED has classified as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA.

Also Watch:

Read Also
ED Conducts Searches At Dream11 Parent, Founder In ₹2,434-Crore Jai Corp Fraud Case
article-image

Over Rs 1,000 Crore Allegedly Laundered

The case pertains to an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering, illegal online betting and tax evasion involving the Curacao-registered betting platform 1xBet. The agency has alleged that the platform operated illegally in India without requisite licences and used a network of over 6,000 mule bank accounts to route and launder money through layered transactions. The total proceeds allegedly laundered are suspected to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore

Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore

‘Crime Against Humanity’: Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Youth Over Blasphemy, Urges...

‘Crime Against Humanity’: Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Youth Over Blasphemy, Urges...

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering...

ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In 1xBet Money Laundering...

Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says...

Big Twist! Doctor Whose Hijab Was Pulled By CM Nitish Kumar To Join Govt Job Tomorrow, Says...

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur