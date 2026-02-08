 ‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With Bangladesh Community - VIDEO
‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With Bangladesh Community - VIDEO

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Hindus worldwide would support Bangladesh’s Hindu community if they chose to defend their rights, citing rising violence against minorities. Speaking in Mumbai, he also addressed demographic concerns in India, expressed confidence in the country’s unity, and highlighted the RSS’s inclusive leadership model and worker-based funding approach.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat |

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday spoke about the challenges faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that the global Hindu community would support them if they chose to defend their rights.

Addressing an audience in Mumbai during the RSS lecture series ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ at the Nehru Centre in Worli, Bhagwat said, “There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay and fight, every Hindu around the world will support them.”

His remarks come amid reports of increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. The unrest intensified following the death of anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and escalated after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted during the student-led “July Uprising” on August 5, 2024. Several incidents reportedly involved attacks on Hindu citizens, including workers, businesspersons, and students.

'English Language Will Never Be Part Of RSS But...': Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At RSS...
Turning to domestic issues, Bhagwat said earlier governments had not adequately addressed demographic changes driven by birth rates and illegal immigration, but expressed confidence in the current administration’s efforts. He also asserted that India’s unity is resilient and warned that attempts to destabilise the country would fail.

Bhagwat added that the RSS relies on contributions from its workers rather than corporate funding and emphasised that leadership within the organisation is open to individuals from all castes.

