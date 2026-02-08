West Bengal Govt Employees Protest Over DA, Demand Compliance With Supreme Court Order |

Kolkata: The protesting West Bengal government employees on Sunday had hit the streets demanding immediate compliance with the Supreme Court’s order on Dearness Allowance (DA) issue.

The protestors started their rally from Central Kolkata’s Subodh Mullick Square to Rani Rashmoni Road and highlighted the state government’s delay to comply with the apex court’s ruling.

Notably, two days back, the Supreme Court had ordered immediate release of 25 per cent of the pending DA by March 31.

Bhaskar Ghosh, convener of the joint forum said that the release of the money will give a boost to the economy.

“The value of the laborers has been eroded due to less DA given by the Bengal government. If the money is released then it will not only boost the morale of the employees but will boost the economy as it will get circulated in the market,” mentioned Ghosh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan also joined the rally.

Incidentally, in the interim-budget Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a four per cent increase of DA for the government employees.

Following the apex court’s ruling Mamata said that she had made a committee headed by the Chief Secretary who will look into this matter with legal consultations.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee said that there is time and the government will do the needful.