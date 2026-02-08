'UAPA Offence': TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Flags Incitement In Deleted Assam BJP Video, Seeks Action

X

A political controversy has erupted after the Assam BJP’s official X handle briefly shared a video showing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appearing to shoot Muslim men labelled as “intruders,” drawing sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose.

The video was later deleted, but not before triggering widespread outrage over what critics described as explicit incitement to violence.

Ghose Calls It UAPA Offence, Demands Strict Action

Reacting strongly, Sagarika Ghose took to X and accused the BJP Assam unit of committing serious legal violations.

“The @BJP4India Assam has committed a UAPA offence and is guilty of clear incitement to violence. They can’t get away with deleting the ad,” she wrote. Ghose further said the content attracted provisions under Sections 152, 156 and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and demanded exemplary punishment in the case.

Congress, Others Join Chorus of Condemnation

Congress leaders also slammed the video, with national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate calling the ruling party “mass murderers” and demanding accountability. Several Opposition figures termed the clip polarising and dangerous, urging authorities to take strict action rather than treating it as routine political content.

What Was in the Deleted Video?

The now-deleted clip showed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holding a gun and aiming at two Muslim men, accompanied by the caption “POINT BLANK SHOT.” The video was allegedly linked to a “foreigner-free Assam” campaign targeting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The promotional video that combined real footage of the Chief Minister with AI-generated or digitally altered visuals portraying him shooting Muslim men, particularly Bengali-origin Muslims.

The video was widely criticised for being overtly communal and for allegedly promoting violence against minorities. Despite its deletion, the controversy continues to escalate, with demands for legal and institutional action growing louder.