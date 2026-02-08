Six-Year Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Bihar, Accused Arrested |

Patna: An irate mob agitated over the rape and murder of a six-year old girl indulged in arson, stone pelting and other unlawful activities following the rape and murder of a six-year old girl in north Bihar`s Darbhanga.

The body of the victim was found near a pond under University police station limits in Darbhanga, the divisional headquarters of Mithila.

Police arrested the accused, 22-year old Vikas Mahto, who is a neighbour of the victim but family members and local people were demanding that the accused should be handed over to them for the “instant justice”.

Police said that the child had left her house on Saturday evening to play with two girls of the same age but she did not return till late hours, leaving her family members anxious about her safety. While relatives and neighbours were searching for the girl late at night, they heard the sound of barking dogs near a pond, prompting them to rush to the spot. Much to their shock, they found the girl’s body lying in a pool of blood at the spot. They informed police about the incident as University police station’s personnel rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy also reached the spot and supervised the investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that three girls were playing together near the pond when the accused tried to grab the girls. The accused managed to catch one girl as he forcibly took her away into an isolated place, raped her, and then murdered her.

After escaping from the clutches of the accused, both girls returned to their houses and narrated the incident to their families. Later, they recognised the accused when police showed them CCTV footage. Police teams raided his residence and arrested him. Officers said bloodstains were found on his clothes at the time of his arrest.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that the victim’s family was satisfied with the police action but some people were trying tto vitiate the atmosphere for their vested interests.