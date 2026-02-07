Bihar News: 'Nitish Kumar Is Chief Minister Of Officers, Not People,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav launches a sharp political attack on the Bihar government while addressing party workers in Patna | PTI

Patna, Feb 07: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he was a chief minister of officers only and not of the people.

First visit after assuming new party role

In his first visit to the state RJD office after assuming the post of the party’s national working president, Tejashwi said that since Nitish was not the chief minister of the people, no work for them was being done under this double-engine government.

He said this was the first time he had been given organisational responsibility, and he wanted to make it clear that he would fight and agitate against communal forces with the same strength as his father and party chief Lalu Prasad did.

VIDEO | Bihar: "PM Modi kept silent after Chinese incursion, Trump's remarks on ceasefire and tariffs; government trying to mute opposition", says RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) in Patna.



“I am Lalu ji’s son, and no matter how many conspiracies communal forces hatch, I will not bow down before them, but will move forward with strong resolve and everyone’s cooperation to fulfil these responsibilities,” he remarked.

Allegations of electoral manipulation

Reiterating that people lost and the system won in the last Bihar Assembly election, he said, “We all need to be vigilant against the conspiracy that is underway against democracy. In the Bihar polls, ‘jantantra’ was turned into ‘dhantantra’, and the election was won through fraudulent cases and lawsuits, using the administrative machinery. However, the morale of our workers is very high, and we will return with the same strength.”

Claims of intimidation and policy failures

Tejashwi alleged that actions were being taken to intimidate party leaders and workers, as recent incidents in Khagaria and Sheikhpura clearly showed. He said that his party would not remain silent against such intimidation, adding that “our time will also come”.

He claimed that small business owners were being harassed and farmers were not getting the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. “The schemes we announced before the elections, whether related to women, farmers, youth, or jobs and employment, the government that has been formed in Bihar will be forced to implement all of them,” he added.