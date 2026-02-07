 Who Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, the SHO of Chandhut police station in Palwal, died after suffering severe head injuries during rescue operations at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad. He was deployed for security duty when a tsunami swing collapsed. Prasad was hit by falling debris while helping visitors and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Swing Collapse At Surajkund Fair | X/@DebashishHT

Faridabad: A tragic incident took place in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday. A tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair, killing a police officer and injuring several others. The deceased police inspector has been identified as Jagdish Prasad.

Who Was Jagdish Prasad?

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, posted in Palwal, was deployed for security duty at the fair in Faridabad. He was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandhut police station.

The SHO is responsible for supervising all activities and maintaining law and order within the jurisdiction of the police station.

FPJ Shorts
Who Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse
Who Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse
UP: Improved Power Availability Boosts Investment, MSMEs And Employment
UP: Improved Power Availability Boosts Investment, MSMEs And Employment
Navi Mumbai News: Mangrove Soldiers To Hold 286th Weekly Coastal Cleanup Drive At Sarsole Jetty In Nerul On Sunday
Navi Mumbai News: Mangrove Soldiers To Hold 286th Weekly Coastal Cleanup Drive At Sarsole Jetty In Nerul On Sunday
BJP Launches Pre-Poll 'Sankalp Patra' Consultation Drive In West Bengal, Invites Public Input For Manifesto
BJP Launches Pre-Poll 'Sankalp Patra' Consultation Drive In West Bengal, Invites Public Input For Manifesto

Prasad was involved in the rescue work when debris fell on him, leaving him with severe head injuries. He was also rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

13 vistors were injured in the accident. Scary videos has surfaced on social media.The clip shows, the swing operating at full capacity, while people in the background can be seen recording videos and waiting for their loved ones as they enjoy the ride. Suddenly, the swing collapses to the ground, triggering widespread panic in the area.

Haryana CM Expresess Grief

Read Also
Surajkund Fair Tragedy VIDEO: Exact Moment Of Swing Collapse Caught On Camera; CM Saini Reacts As 1...
article-image

Haryana CM Nayab Saini offered condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. Taking to X he said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organized in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Improved Power Availability Boosts Investment, MSMEs And Employment
UP: Improved Power Availability Boosts Investment, MSMEs And Employment
BJP Launches Pre-Poll 'Sankalp Patra' Consultation Drive In West Bengal, Invites Public Input For...
BJP Launches Pre-Poll 'Sankalp Patra' Consultation Drive In West Bengal, Invites Public Input For...
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost...
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost...
Surajkund Fair Tragedy VIDEO: Exact Moment Of Swing Collapse Caught On Camera; CM Saini Reacts As 1...
Surajkund Fair Tragedy VIDEO: Exact Moment Of Swing Collapse Caught On Camera; CM Saini Reacts As 1...
Punjab: Day After AAP Leader’s Killing, Retired SI’s Wife Shot Dead
Punjab: Day After AAP Leader’s Killing, Retired SI’s Wife Shot Dead