Who Was Jagdish Prasad? Inspector Killed While Rescuing People At Surajkund Fair After Swing Collapse

Swing Collapse At Surajkund Fair | X/@DebashishHT

Faridabad: A tragic incident took place in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday. A tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair, killing a police officer and injuring several others. The deceased police inspector has been identified as Jagdish Prasad.

Who Was Jagdish Prasad?

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, posted in Palwal, was deployed for security duty at the fair in Faridabad. He was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandhut police station.

The SHO is responsible for supervising all activities and maintaining law and order within the jurisdiction of the police station.

Prasad was involved in the rescue work when debris fell on him, leaving him with severe head injuries. He was also rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

13 vistors were injured in the accident. Scary videos has surfaced on social media.The clip shows, the swing operating at full capacity, while people in the background can be seen recording videos and waiting for their loved ones as they enjoy the ride. Suddenly, the swing collapses to the ground, triggering widespread panic in the area.

Haryana CM Expresess Grief

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Haryana CM Nayab Saini offered condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. Taking to X he said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organized in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals."