IRCTC Launches 10-Day ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ Covering Varanasi, Puri, Gangasagar And Deoghar By Bharat Gaurav Train

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train begins a multi-state pilgrimage journey connecting major eastern spiritual destinations | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 07: The thoughtfully curated 10-day rail-based journey offers devotees and travellers a unique opportunity to visit some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Route and key destinations

The journey will begin from Delhi Safdarjung and will cover Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham before returning to Delhi.

Step into the spiritual heart of Eastern India aboard IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train with the Divine East Temple Tour.



This 09 nights and 10 days journey is thoughtfully curated for devotees seeking a deeper connection to the divine and cultural insight. pic.twitter.com/ufGujGal7p — IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (@IR_BharatGaurav) February 6, 2026

The significant sites to be toured include the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, followed by a visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial and other city attractions, along with significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir.

Gangasagar and Odisha circuit

An excursion to the sacred shores of Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple, is the main attraction of the tour.

The journey then continues to Puri, offering darshan at the revered Jagannath Temple, along with a tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit, including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, the Konark Sun Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and much more.

Final spiritual destination

The final spiritual destination of the tour is Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, before returning to Delhi Safdarjung on March 18, 2026, marking the conclusion of a memorable and spiritually enriching journey.

All-inclusive IRCTC tour package

The all-inclusive tour offering of IRCTC is a perfect mélange of religious and leisure tourism and is aimed at providing passengers with a seamless, safe and enriching travel experience.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities such as cabins in AC III, AC II and AC I categories, onboard restaurants serving hygienic vegetarian meals, enhanced safety and security features, and dedicated tour managers.

Pricing and booking details

IRCTC has launched this special train tour at a price of Rs 1,06,940 per person for 1AC class, Rs 98,925 for 2AC, and Rs 79,285 for 3AC class. The package price covers the train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance, and the services of IRCTC tour managers, among other inclusions.

Also Watch:

Bookings for the Divine East Temple Tour are open on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorised IRCTC tourism offices across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/