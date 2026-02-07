Surajkund Fair Tragedy VIDEO: Exact Moment Of Swing Collapse Caught On Camera; CM Saini Reacts As 1 Killed, 13 Injured

Exact Moment Of Swing Collapse | X/@DebashishHT

Faridabad: A terrifying and disturbing video has surfaced from Haryana's Faridabad. The footage is from the Surajkund Fair, where a tsunami swing collapsed on Saturday, killing a police officer and injuring several others.

The video shows the swing operating at full capacity, while people in the background can be seen recording videos and waiting for their loved ones as they enjoy the ride. Suddenly, the swing collapses to the ground, triggering widespread panic in the area.

Police inspector dead, 12 visitors injured as ferry collapses in 39th Surajkund international fair in Faridabad on Saturday evening.

Faridabad CP Satender Kumar Gupta, DC Ayush Sinha & other officials at spot.@htTweets @HTGurgaon @leenadhankhar pic.twitter.com/Q3SX6t8KU7 — Debashish Karmakar (@DebashishHT) February 7, 2026

The deceased has been identified as Police Inspector Jagdish Parshad. The officer had rushed to rescue people after the swing broke down.

Another clip shows the swing, which was left dangling after the collapse, falling to the ground while people on the ride were trying to get down after the incident.

Haryana CM Expresess Grief

Haryana CM Nayab Saini offered condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. Taking to X he said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organized in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals."

"The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families," he added.

The incident took place at around 6.15 pm on Saturday. Reportedly, earlier in the day, a gate at the food court area of the fair had reportedly collapsed due to strong winds.

About Surajkund Mela

The Surajkund Mela is one of the largest cultural fairs in the country and attracts thousands of visitors every year.