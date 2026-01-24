 Haryana Shocker: Father Beats 4.5-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Faridabad For Failing To Write Numbers Up To 50
Haryana Shocker: Father Beats 4.5-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Faridabad For Failing To Write Numbers Up To 50

In Faridabad, a man was arrested for murdering his 4.5-year-old daughter after she failed to write numbers up to 50. He assaulted her in anger, then lied to his wife that the child had fallen down stairs. Suspicious of bruises on her daughter, the mother alerted police. The accused confessed, and is now in custody for further investigation.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Shocker: Father Beats 4.5-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Faridabad For Failing To Write Numbers Up To 50 | IANS

Faridabad: In a shocking incident from Haryana’s Faridabad, a man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4.5-year-old daughter after she was unable to write numbers up to 50, police said on Saturday.

About The Case

According to the police, the accused allegedly assaulted the child in a fit of rage simply because she failed to write numbers up to 50.

He later fabricated a story for his wife, who was at work at the time, claiming that their daughter had fallen down the stairs while playing.

When the child’s mother reached the hospital, she noticed multiple injury marks on her daughter’s body. Blue bruises were visible all over the child’s face, raising her suspicion.

Following this, the mother approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the Sector 56 Crime Branch team arrested the accused father and subjected him to sustained interrogation, during which he confessed to the crime.

The police have taken the accused into custody and secured a one-day remand for further questioning.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal said that the accused, Krishna Jaiswal, a resident of Kharantiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, had been living with his wife in a rented house in Jharsaintli village for several years.

“Both husband and wife work at a private company. The couple has three children, including a seven-year-old son, a 4.5-year-old daughter, and a two-year-old younger daughter,” the official said.

According to the police, Krishna stayed at home during the day to take care of the children, while his wife managed their care at night after he left for work.

“On January 21, during the day, Krishna was teaching his middle daughter at home. He asked her to write numbers up to 50, but when she failed to do so, he allegedly lost his temper and brutally assaulted her,” the police said.

Police said that due to the severe beating, the child fell unconscious. Krishna then rushed her to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He subsequently informed his wife over the phone that the child had died after falling down the stairs while playing.

However, officials said that after noticing injury marks on the child’s body at the hospital, the mother grew suspicious and alerted the police. During questioning, the accused admitted to beating the child.

Police said Krishna told investigators that since his daughter did not go to school, he was teaching her at home. He admitted that he became angry when she could not write the numbers properly and assaulted her severely, which ultimately led to her death.

The accused was produced before a court, which granted the police a one-day remand for further investigation.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

