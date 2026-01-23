Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO Cancels Vehicle Registration

A special POCSO court in Kalyan on Friday remanded the 32-year-old school van driver, accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, to police custody until January 27. | Representational Image

Badlapur: A special POCSO court in Kalyan on Friday remanded the 32-year-old school van driver, accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, to police custody until January 27. The development comes as administrative authorities scrambled to contain the fallout of yet another security lapse in Badlapur’s school transport system.

RTO Cracks Down on Illegal Van

Investigations by the Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) following the incident revealed shocking administrative lapses. The vehicle used for the crime was found to be operating without a valid permit or fitness certificate.

Taking immediate cognisance, the RTO has cancelled the vehicle's registration and slapped a fine of ₹24,000 on the van owner. Officials confirmed that the vehicle lacked the mandatory safety features prescribed under the 'School Bus Policy,' including the absence of a female attendant.

Allegations of 'Unauthorised' School Status

The case has taken a political turn with Priyanka Damle, Deputy Chairperson and Education Committee Head of the Badlapur Municipal Council, alleging that the English medium school in question is operating unauthorisedly.

"There are zero safety measures for children in this institution. We are seeking a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to demand stringent action against the school administration for their criminal negligence," Damle stated.

The Legal Battle

Advocate M. Pandey, representing the victim's family, informed the media that the police sought maximum custody to investigate if the accused was involved in prior offenses and to reconstruct the crime scene. "The court has granted custody till January 27. We will push for a fast-track trial to ensure the victim gets justice speedily," Pandey said.

Security Concerns Re-ignited

The incident has reopened the wounds of the 2023 Badlapur school assault case involving Akshay Shinde. Despite the state government’s "Sakhi Savitri" committees and CCTV mandates, ground reality remains grim. Parents in Badlapur held a protest outside the police station, claiming that private van operators continue to flout rules with the tacit approval of school authorities.