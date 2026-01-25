 Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD’s National Working President
RJD has appointed Tejashwi Yadav as its national working president at a meeting in Patna, endorsing him with full powers amid Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ill health. The decision, backed unanimously by party leaders, signals leadership transition after the party’s poor 2025 Bihar election performance and sets the stage for organisational overhaul and future electoral strategy recalibration.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed the party’s new national working president, marking a significant organisational shift amid concerns over founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health and following the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The decision was taken during an important meeting of the RJD national executive held at a hotel in Patna. The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and other top functionaries. Bihar RJD president Mangni Lal Mandal formally announced Tejashwi’s appointment.

The proposal to appoint Tejashwi as national working president was moved by senior leader Bhola Yadav on the instructions of Lalu Prasad Yadav. It was passed unanimously, with executive members endorsing it by a show of hands. For the first time in the party’s history, an acting chief has been appointed, with Tejashwi being granted all powers of the party president.

Founded in 1997 after splitting from the Janata Dal, RJD has been led by Lalu Prasad since its inception. However, given his advancing age and health issues, party sources said there was a growing need for a second line of leadership to handle day-to-day organisational affairs.

